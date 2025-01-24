Member Login
Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $3,442.44 in Passive Income

Do you want passive income in 2025? Then consider picking up these two top TSX stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Investing a $20,000 windfall for passive income can be both exciting and daunting, especially when your focus is long-term growth and reliable dividends. But before diving in, it’s essential to have a clear understanding of your financial goals, risk tolerance, and the time frame for investment. Dividend stocks are an excellent choice for building a stream of passive income, as these provide periodic cash returns while also offering the potential for capital appreciation. With options like Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) and Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN) looking particularly strong, let’s explore why they stand out and what factors to consider.

Two stocks to watch

Sun Life Financial is a behemoth in the insurance and asset management space, offering stability and consistent growth. Recently, SLF reported quarterly revenue growth of 7.7% year over year, and net income surged by 53.7%. This stellar performance was fuelled by strong contributions from its asset management segment and a diversified international presence. SLF’s forward annual dividend yield of 3.97% is backed by a reasonable payout ratio of 51.96%. Ensuring room for growth and sustainability. Its five-year average dividend yield of 4.05% highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders.

However, Acadian Timber offers exposure to a niche but lucrative segment: timberlands. With a forward annual dividend yield of 6.8%, it’s a particularly attractive option for income-focused investors. Despite facing a slight dip in quarterly revenue growth, ADN maintains solid profitability metrics, such as a 23.17% profit margin and a 72.5% payout ratio. Its steady cash flows, supported by high demand for timber products, suggest the company is well-positioned to navigate market fluctuations while maintaining its dividend commitments.

The market dynamics of these two companies vary significantly, providing an opportunity to diversify. SLF thrives in financial markets with growing insurance needs and aging populations. Meanwhile, ADN benefits from the demand for sustainable building materials and carbon offsets. By splitting your windfall between these two stocks, you can tap into different sectors that complement each other.

Long-term value

Another factor to consider is the valuation. SLF currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.19, signalling a reasonable price for its growth prospects. ADN, with a forward P/E of 16.64, may seem higher, but this is reflective of the niche premium associated with timber investments. Both companies have demonstrated resilience, even during economic downturns, which adds a layer of security to your passive-income strategy.

For long-term investors, dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) can further amplify returns. Both SLF and ADN offer dividends that can be reinvested to purchase additional shares, compounding your wealth over time. While SLF benefits from steady price appreciation, ADN provides stability with its high yield. Creating a balanced approach for an investor with a $20,000 windfall.

The future outlook for these passive income stocks is also promising. SLF continues to expand its footprint in Asia, where insurance penetration is still low but growing rapidly. ADN, however, is capitalizing on the global push for sustainable forestry practices, ensuring a steady demand for its timberlands.

Bottom line

So, how much could that $20,000 turn your investments into? Let’s take $10,000 and put it towards SLF and ADN each. Now, we’ll assume shares will rise by another 22% in the next year for SLF and 4% for ADN. Add in dividends, and here is what you could earn:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SLF – now$83.72119$3.36$399.84quarterly$10,000
SLF – 22%$102.14119$3.36$399.84quarterly$12,154.66
ADN – now$17.20581$0.86$499.66quarterly$10,000
ADN – 4%$17.88581$0.86$499.66quarterly$10,388.28

Altogether, you’ll have made returns of $2,542.94 and dividends of $899.50. Totalling $3,442.44 in passive income! So, investing your $20,000 windfall in dividend stocks like Sun Life Financial and Acadian Timber is a smart move for passive-income seekers. Their strong financial performance, reliable dividends, and promising outlook make them excellent candidates for a diversified income-focused portfolio. Just remember to stay informed and regularly review your investments to align with your evolving financial goals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

