Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Leaders to Build Long-Term Wealth

3 TSX Leaders to Build Long-Term Wealth

Three TSX leaders can help Canadians build long-term wealth and ensure lasting financial security.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Happy golf player walks the course

Source: Getty Images

People build long-term wealth to secure and sustain their financial futures. It starts with a plan followed by a long journey. If successful, the rewards are financial freedom, peace of mind, and a comfortable retirement life. Preserved wealth can be an inheritance to heirs.

Build long-term wealth

Regular folks with savings or free money to invest can turn to stocks for wealth creation. Stock investing is a time-tested, proven method to earn higher returns, although you must commit the funds over an extended period, if not years. 

Canadians have many choices, but three TSX leaders are the best options for accumulating wealth. You’d have a rock-solid dividend portfolio that can ride out market volatility, endure price fluctuations, and maximize the power of compounding.

Dividend pioneer

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), Canada’s oldest financial institution, will keep investors whole on dividend payments regardless of the economic environment. The testament is the 195-year dividend track record dating back to 1829. If you invest today, the Big Bank stock trades at $143.49 per share and pays a 4.6% dividend.

With its $105 billion market capitalization, BMO is North America’s eighth-largest bank today. Sustaining quarterly payouts is not a concern because of a solid, good earnings history. The acquisition of the Bank of the West in the U.S. two years ago would boost net income further in the coming years.     

Energy titan

A dividend growth stock like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a no-brainer choice for income-focused investors. The $139.2 billion energy infrastructure company is a dividend aristocrat owing to 30 consecutive years of dividend hikes. At $65.01 per share, you can partake in the hefty 5.9% dividend yield. According to its President and CEO, Greg Ebel, Enbridge’s business model is designed to succeed and deliver reliable cash flow in all market cycles. “Consistent dividend growth is an important component of our investor value proposition and underpins our dividend aristocrat status,” he added.

Enbridge is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for conventional and new energy in North America. Management expects to deploy $7 billion of capital in 2025. The four core businesses (liquids pipelines, gas transmission, gas distribution & storage, and renewable power) and secured growth projects ensure reliable growth.

Dividend king

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of two TSX stocks that wears a crown. The $30.2 billion electric and gas utility company is a dividend king. This utility stock has raised dividends for 51 consecutive years (50 years is the threshold). As of this writing, the share price is $61.03, while the dividend offer is 4.1%.

The impressive dividend growth streak reflects the defensive nature of this income-producing stock. In September last year, management announced a new five-year $26 billion capital plan. The expected 6.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the rate base should support the regulated growth strategy and 4% to 6% dividend growth guidance through 2029.

Financial wealth

BMO, Enbridge, and Fortis are quality stocks for their stable earnings, strong balance sheets, and enduring business models. Buy and hold them in your portfolio, reinvest the dividends, and enjoy financial wealth in due time.      

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Want a $1 Million Retirement? Look at These 3 Canadian ETFs to Hold for Decades

| Andrew Button

Canadian ETFs like iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) are among the best in class.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian stocks had some big winners last year, but are they still winners in 2025?

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Better REIT: RioCan vs Choice Properties?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

RioCan REIT or Choice Properties REIT? Find out which Canadian REIT offers better yields, growth potential, and stability for passive…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Got $4,000? 4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Healthcare stocks will always be a part of the market as essential investments, but these four look like strong long-term…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Warning: This TFSA Red Flag Could Get You Taxed Faster Than Day Trading

| Andrew Button

Holding stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in a TFSA is great, but mind your contribution limit.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: BCE vs Telus?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom stocks have long been strong dividend choices, but which is the better buy?

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Great-West Lifeco: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Great West stock was a top investment last year, but what does 2025 hold?

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Monthly Income Machine With Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The tax-free money growth feature of the TFSA makes it possible to create a monthly income machine.

Read more »