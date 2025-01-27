Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $10,000 in This TSX Stock for $60.33 in Monthly Income

Invest $10,000 in This TSX Stock for $60.33 in Monthly Income

A high-yield TSX stock can transform your $10,000 investment into monthly income streams and keep it intact.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

Dividend investing is the best option for people seeking extra income to supplement active or regular income. Regardless of the amount, the invested funds will provide a level of cash flow streams depending on the stock’s payout frequency. If the objective is capital growth, reinvesting dividends instead of collecting them will compound the money over time.

Today, monthly income-seekers can transform a $10,000 investment into $60.33 monthly (the principal is intact). Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) in the energy sector is among the few TSX stocks that pays monthly dividends. The table below shows the monthly payout (total annual payout of $723.96 divided by 12) from the 7.24% dividend yield.

CompanyRecent PriceNo. of SharesDividend/ShareTotal PayoutFrequency
Whitecap$10.08992$0.73$723.96Monthly

Let’s assume you want to reinvest the dividend income, grow the capital, and start collecting after 10 years. If the yield remains constant, your money will more than double to $20,580.84 through the power of compounding. The monthly income stream after 2034 becomes $1,715.05 from $60.33 in 2025.

Financial performance

Whitecap Resources is an oil and liquids-weighted growth company with a market cap of $5.9 billion. The heavyweight sector it belongs to finished strong in 2024 (+10.1% in the last month) and is off to a good start in 2025 (+4.7% year-to-date). At $10.08 per share, WCP’s trailing one-year price return is 27.8%-plus versus the sector’s 18.9%-plus.

In Q3 2024, total revenues (petroleum and natural gas) declined 7.3% to $890.9 million compared to Q3 2023, while net income rose 44.3% year-over-year to $274.2 million. Notably, total dividend payments increased 18.6% to $107.9 million from a year ago. According to management, quarterly production exceeded expectations because of the continued strong operational momentum. For the nine months ending September 30, 2024, cash flow from operating activities climbed 10.4% year-over-year to $1.4 billion.

Management will release the Q4 and full-year 2024 results on February 19, 2025. However, initial data shows 174,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) production last year, 5% better than the 165,000 boe/d original guidance and 13% production per share growth year-over-year.

Growth company

Whitecap’s growth story is ongoing. It boasts a premium asset base (conventional light oil and unconventional liquids-rich play) and a highly economic drilling inventory. The growth company expects the Board-approved 2025 capital budget of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion to achieve an average production of 176,000 to 180,000 boe/d this year.

In addition to the forecasted organic production per share growth of 4% to 6%, total funds flow should be around $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion (US$70/bbl WTI). Management will rely on strong operational execution to achieve its production and financial goals in 2025.

Growth opportunities are vast, although volatile crude oil prices remain the headwinds for the business. Under the five-year plan, Whitecap aims to hit $4 billion in free funds flow by 2029 (plus an incremental $800 million) from a $6 billion capital investment.

Compelling investment opportunity

Whitecap Resources is a compelling investment opportunity and a great passive income source. This top-tier mid-cap stock has never missed a monthly dividend payment post-pandemic (2021 to present). Moreover, given the 50.3% payout ratio, the generous payout should be sustainable.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

monthly desk calendar
Energy Stocks

Passive Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has an 8% Dividend Yield With Monthly Payouts

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

This TSX stock benefits from operational excellence, which continues to drive the company's strong results and dividend reliability.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Renewable Energy Is a Must-Watch Sector This Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks are here to stay and could in fact provide a huge investment opportunity this year.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

With their solid long-term growth prospects, these two value energy stocks could give you strong returns in the long run.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's the buy, sell or hold case for Suncor (TSX:SU) in 2025, given the shifting market dynamics and interest around…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Fortis Stock in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The year ahead looks good for Fortis stock, as the company ramps up its spending amidst the possibility of new…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Pipeline Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three top dividend-paying Canadian pipeline stocks you can buy right now and hold for as long as you…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these three energy stocks.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Top Energy Sector Stocks to Invest in for 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian energy sector stocks that look like solid buys in 2025 for those looking to ride…

Read more »