1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 7% to Buy and Hold Forever

Some growth stocks have huge recovery strategy potential, and this top Canadian stock is one of them.

When analysts evaluate undervalued Canadian stocks on the TSX, they aim to identify companies trading below their intrinsic value. This process involves examining metrics like price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios relative to industry averages, historical performance, and peers. They also consider future earnings potential, growth opportunities, and overall market sentiment. Stocks that are temporarily out of favour or have been affected by market overreactions, while maintaining strong fundamentals, often catch analysts’ attention. By identifying these discrepancies, analysts aim to uncover opportunities for significant upside potential.

Beyond traditional metrics, analysts delve into the company’s balance sheet strength, including debt levels and cash flow generation. Companies with manageable debt, solid operating margins, and consistent revenue growth typically score high marks. Analysts also assess qualitative factors like management effectiveness, industry positioning, and long-term growth drivers. For Canadian stocks, particular attention is paid to industries like energy, finance, and technology, which play significant roles in the country’s economy. A robust dividend history can also be a sign of stability, further enhancing the appeal of an undervalued stock. So let’s dive into one, shall we?

goeasy stock

One standout on the TSX is goeasy (TSX:GSY), which gained attention for its strong fundamentals while trading below its all-time high. Currently priced at around $191, GSY remains approximately 7% below its 52-week high of $206.02. This gap, coupled with its consistent performance and growth outlook, suggests the stock may be undervalued relative to its potential. Analysts see this as an opportunity for investors to capitalize on a resilient company positioned for continued success.

Goeasy operates as a subprime lender, offering consumer loans and leasing services to individuals with limited access to traditional credit. The Canadian stock’s business model has proven resilient, with its revenue reaching $803.9 million in the trailing 12 months. This represents 5.1% year-over-year growth. Its profitability is notable, with a profit margin of 35.3% and an operating margin of 48.8%. Such efficiency highlights goeasy’s ability to manage costs and maximize returns. This is reflected in its 28.1% quarterly earnings growth.

Historically, goeasy rewarded investors with substantial returns. Its ability to deliver steady growth has made it a favourite among analysts. Over the years, the Canadian stock has demonstrated resilience through market fluctuations while maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings that rivals larger competitors. The company’s return on equity (ROE) of 25.8% further underscores its ability to generate shareholder value.

Future outlook

Looking forward, analysts anticipate goeasy to expand its loan portfolio and leverage digital tools to enhance customer acquisition and retention. This focus on innovation, combined with its extensive branch network, positions the Canadian stock well to capture a larger market share. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, goeasy’s management has consistently demonstrated the ability to navigate headwinds and deliver results.

Adding to its appeal is goeasy’s dividend history. The Canadian stock recently paid a forward annual dividend of $4.68 per share representing a yield of 2.5%. Its payout ratio of 27.3% indicates the dividend is well-supported by earnings, leaving room for future increases. For investors seeking income alongside growth, goeasy strikes a balance few companies can achieve.

Analysts are particularly impressed by goeasy’s valuation. Its trailing price/earnings (P/E) of 11.3 and forward P/E of 9.1 suggest the Canadian stock is trading at an attractive multiple, especially relative to its earnings potential. Coupled with a strong balance sheet, including $238.6 million in cash, goeasy is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities without overextending its financial resources.

Recent earnings, announced for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, reflect the company’s robust performance. Revenue increased modestly, while quarterly earnings growth exceeded expectations. This consistency has helped maintain investor confidence, even as market volatility has affected other sectors.

Bottom line

For investors looking to add a growth-oriented dividend stock to their portfolio, goeasy presents a compelling case. Its recent performance, attractive valuation, and strong future outlook make it one of the most promising undervalued stocks on the TSX. As the Canadian stock continues to innovate and expand, it offers a rare combination of stability and growth potential, thereby making it a standout choice for 2025.