Crypto Miners: Should You Buy or Sell in 2025?

If you have adequate risk tolerance, riding the crypto optimism might be a powerful opportunity in 2025 that you don’t want to miss.

Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

Many investors comfortable with tech stocks might abstain from crypto stocks, particularly crypto mining stocks. Crypto is simply too erratic and volatile for investors with a moderate risk profile, but denying the upside is impossible. This is especially true now that Bitcoin has crossed the US$100,000 mark, something that many considered too lofty. However, your decision to buy a crypto mining stock should consider more factors, including the strengths and weaknesses of these individual stocks.

A U.S.-based miner

Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) has Canadian DNA but was established in Miami. It’s one of the largest crypto miners in North America, with a market capitalization of $3.3 billion and an extensive mining asset portfolio. This includes the company’s six mining operations, five that it manages, and five data centres. It also has power-generation assets. Its computing power (data centres) can also be rented out to artificial intelligence (AI) companies to train their models, diversifying its revenue stream.

That said, like most other crypto mining companies, Hut 8’s performance is primarily tied to the bullish and bearish trends in Bitcoin. Since the underlying crypto is currently bullish, so is the stock. The growth trends in the stock and the underlying crypto can be misaligned, which may benefit investors tracking the performance of Bitcoin and using it to identify the right time to buy in stocks like Hut 8.

A Canada-based miner

Vancouver-based HIVE Digital Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) is much smaller compared to HUT 8 in terms of both market value and assets. The company is currently valued at $632 million, and even though its overall power consumption and hash rate are lower compared to Hut 8, it has a more impressive geographical profile with data centres in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland and another opening in Paraguay (three continents). It’s also mostly leveraging green energy for its mining centres, making it a smart investment for environmentally conscious investors.

The company is heavily relying on Donald Trump’s presidency to keep the Bitcoin price up and, in turn, improve its financial standing and performance. Unfortunately, its current performance trend is contrary to that of Bitcoin. At a time when Bitcoin climbed 29%, the HIVE stock has fallen over 38%. A more distributing trend is that there hasn’t been any significant insider buying in the last nine months but massive insider unloading.

Foolish takeaway

Should you buy or sell crypto stocks in 2025? There is speculation about Bitcoin rising to new heights now that there is a president who looks favourably towards crypto. So, with the right stock, you can buy and hold till the prediction and the upcoming bullish trend reaches its peak. Ironically, HIVE Digital Technologies might present a better opportunity due to its discounted state if another intense bull market phase for Bitcoin causes the sentiment around the stock to shift and a buying frenzy initiates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

