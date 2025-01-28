Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Granite REIT Stock a Buy for Its 4.9% Dividend Yield?

Is Granite REIT Stock a Buy for Its 4.9% Dividend Yield?

With Granite REIT trading ultra-cheap and its dividend yield now at nearly 5%, is it one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now?

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Forklift in a warehouse

Source: Getty Images

What was once one of the best REITs to buy for long-term growth and dividend income, Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) has faced significant headwinds recently, giving investors an excellent opportunity to buy the stock undervalued today.

In fact, with higher interest rates still cooling the economy, many of the top Canadian REITs continue to trade off their highs.

However, while vacancies increased in recent years and other macroeconomic headwinds impacted the entire real estate sector, Granite remains one of the most promising stocks to buy not just in the real estate sector, but in all of Canada.

So, let’s look at whether it’s worth buying today, with its stock price trading just below $70 per unit and its dividend yield now up to 4.9%.

Why is Granite REIT one of the most promising stocks in Canada?

Despite short-term headwinds facing real estate stocks in recent years, industrial REITs continue to benefit from long-term tailwinds, giving them significant growth potential over the coming years.

For example, the continuous shift by both retailers and shoppers toward e-commerce has increased the demand for warehouse space and distribution centres – the types of properties that Granite owns.

In fact, Granite owns 138 income-producing properties diversified across North America and Europe. Of those 138 properties, 96 are distribution centres or warehouses serving e-commerce businesses.

Furthermore, one of the biggest concerns that investors had with Granite was its significant exposure to Magna International, a challenge the company continues to address. For example, back in 2012, Magna accounted for 93% of Granite’s gross leasable area (GLA). However, as of the fourth quarter in 2024, Magna’s share of Granite REIT’s GLA has declined to just 19%.

So, although higher interest rates have weighed on the real estate market and caused vacancies to rise, those negative impacts already appeared to be plateauing in the second half of 2024.

Moreover, while higher vacancies concern investors, 94.7% of Granite’s 63.3 million square feet of warehouse space still has committed occupancy as of November 2024.

Granite has also addressed roughly 90% of its 2025 lease maturities in Europe and expects demand growth to resume significantly in its U.S. properties by the second half of this year.

So, while Granite REIT’s stock price trading this low may seem troubling, the REIT is actually well-positioned to generate strong income for investors today and continue growing for years to come.

Does Granite’s 4.9% distribution yield make it a buy?

One of the most compelling features of investing in Granite is its attractive dividend yield, especially with the stock selling off and the yield continuing to rise. However, the distribution is just one of many reasons why Granite is a screaming buy.

As I mentioned earlier, Granite has significant long-term growth potential. Plus, its yield – while just shy of 5% – is not only attractive but also highly sustainable and consistently growing each year.

In fact, Granite has raised its distribution for 14 straight years, earning its place among Canada’s Dividend Aristocrats. However, even as the dividend grows, its payout ratio continues to decline, proving how sustainable its payments are. For example, in 2024, Granite’s payout ratio of funds from operations (FFO) was just 62%.

And speaking of FFO, with the stock trading below $70 per unit, Granite now trades at a forward price-to-FFO ratio of just 12.4 times, an ultra-cheap valuation.

On top of that, while the stock is undervalued, Granite is actively buying back shares. For example, since December 30, 2024, the REIT has already completed over 120,000 unit repurchases.

Therefore, while this high-quality, high-potential REIT trades so cheaply, it’s not just a buy for its compelling dividend yield – it’s one of the best Canadian stocks you can buy now and hold for years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: RioCan vs Allied Properties?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Allied Properties REIT's 10.4% distribution yield doesn't necessarily outperform RioCan REIT's 5.9% offering in passive income portfolios. Here's why...

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high dividend yields for income investors.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $450 Per Month?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want in on some passive-income action? Start with this top monthly income provider.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Nutrien Stock in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Positive supply/demand fundamentals and a cheap valuation will likely translate into a good year for Nutrien stock.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 7% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Some growth stocks have huge recovery strategy potential, and this top Canadian stock is one of them.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Key Canadian Dividend Stocks to Compound Wealth Over 2025

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks are excellent buys, given their high yields and consistent dividend payments.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Utility Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best Canadian utility stocks you can buy in 2025 and hold for years to come.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great stocks to buy, but this gem is the one single stock that that I’d hold…

Read more »