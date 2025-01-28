Member Login
Home » Investing » Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $450 Per Month?

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $450 Per Month?

Do you want in on some passive-income action? Start with this top monthly income provider.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Creating a reliable source of monthly passive income is an exciting financial goal, especially when you aim for a target of $450 per month. To achieve this, you need to focus on consistent dividend-paying stocks or other income-generating investments that offer stability and growth potential. Let’s explore the key considerations, why Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSX:FC) looks like a promising choice and its recent financial performance.

What to consider

First, it’s important to calculate how much you need to invest to generate $450 monthly. For simplicity, if you target a dividend yield of around 7.5%, you’d need to invest approximately $72,000 in dividend stocks. This calculation is based on the formula of multiplying your investment amount by the dividend yield and dividing it by 12. While $72,000 might seem daunting, consistent contributions and reinvestment of dividends can help you build this portfolio over time.

A key factor in choosing dividend stocks is stability. Look for companies with a solid track record of paying dividends, low payout ratios, and sustainable cash flow. Companies in sectors like real estate, utilities, and financials often provide dependable monthly payouts. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation is a strong candidate in this category. With its current dividend yield of 7.76% and a history of consistent payments, FC offers a blend of reliability and income potential.

Why Firm Capital?

Firm Capital specializes in real estate lending, providing short-term financing for residential and commercial projects. This niche gives it a steady stream of income from interest payments, which it distributes to shareholders as dividends. As of its most recent quarter, FC had a profit margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 8.33%. These figures reflect its efficiency in generating profits and returning value to shareholders.

Recent financial results further bolster confidence in FC. The passive-income stock reported $41.38 million in revenue over the trailing 12 months, with net income of $34.4 million. Although its quarterly revenue saw a year-over-year decline of 29.2%, quarterly earnings grew by 4.3%, showing resilience amid challenges. Its high operating margin of 84.15% highlights the company’s ability to maintain profitability even during economic fluctuations.

The past performance also paints a reassuring picture. Over the past five years, FC has maintained an average dividend yield of 7.79%, demonstrating its commitment to rewarding shareholders. Its stock price has shown stability, with a 52-week range between $10.35 and $12.36. Currently trading around $12.01, it offers an attractive entry point for income-focused investors.

Looking ahead, Firm Capital’s future outlook is promising. Its focus on conservative underwriting and diversified real estate lending positions it well for navigating economic uncertainties. Moreover, its 94.93% payout ratio, while high, aligns with the typical structure of mortgage investment corporations that prioritize returning most earnings to investors.

Bottom line

For those seeking monthly passive income, the reliability of dividends matters as much as the yield itself. Firm Capital fits the bill with its strong financials, consistent dividend history, and promising outlook. By investing in such a passive-income stock, you can move closer to achieving your goal of $450 per month — all while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with a stable income source. So, let’s look at those dividends, shall we?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FC$12.065,745$0.94$5,400monthly$69,284.70

In conclusion, building monthly passive income requires careful planning, disciplined investing, and choosing the right stocks. Firm Capital’s strong fundamentals and attractive dividend yield make it a compelling option for investors looking to create consistent monthly income. In fact, a $69,284.70 investment could create $5,400 annually, or $450 per year as of writing! Whether you’re just starting or already building your portfolio, adding a stock like FC could bring you one step closer to financial independence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Nutrien Stock in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Positive supply/demand fundamentals and a cheap valuation will likely translate into a good year for Nutrien stock.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 7% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Some growth stocks have huge recovery strategy potential, and this top Canadian stock is one of them.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Key Canadian Dividend Stocks to Compound Wealth Over 2025

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks are excellent buys, given their high yields and consistent dividend payments.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Utility Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best Canadian utility stocks you can buy in 2025 and hold for years to come.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great stocks to buy, but this gem is the one single stock that that I’d hold…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Trump-Proof Your Portfolio: 3 Protected Canadian Stocks

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is a small bank with no U.S. presence. It seems pretty Trump-proof.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 7% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Brookfield Renewable is a top TSX dividend stock to own in January 2025. Let's…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Build $1,000 Monthly Income: 3 Premium Canadian Dividend Payers

| Rajiv Nanjapla

A stable passive income would provide financial stability and help you achieve financial freedom sooner.

Read more »