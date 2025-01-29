2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

When analysts search for dividend all-stars, it’s important to look beyond just a high yield. Their job is to identify companies with sustainable dividends, solid financials, and the potential for growth. This involves analyzing a host of factors that reflect a company’s ability to generate steady income for investors over the long term. One of the first things they evaluate is earnings growth. A company that consistently grows its earnings by 5% to 15% annually demonstrates stability and resilience, which are critical for sustaining dividend payouts. Earnings growth indicates that a company is not only making money but is also managing it effectively to support its operations and reward shareholders. But there are even more factors to watch.

Key factors

Another key factor is cash flow. Dividends are paid in cash, not earnings. So, analysts scrutinize whether a company generates enough free cash flow to cover its dividend obligations. A dividend stock with strong free cash flow is better equipped to weather economic downturns and still meet its commitments to shareholders. Analysts also take a close look at debt levels. A company burdened with excessive debt may struggle to maintain dividends if interest payments eat into its available cash. However, a dividend stock with a manageable debt-to-equity ratio signals sound financial management and less risk to dividend stability.

The dividend-payout ratio is another crucial metric. This ratio shows what percentage of earnings a company pays out as dividends. A moderate payout ratio, generally under 60%, suggests that the company retains enough earnings to reinvest in growth while still providing a healthy dividend. A high payout ratio, while appealing in the short term, may be unsustainable if earnings take a hit.

Management also plays a significant role. Analysts assess the track record of the leadership team, particularly in terms of financial decision-making and commitment to returning value to shareholders. Companies with a history of raising dividends or conducting share buybacks demonstrate that management prioritizes rewarding investors. So, let’s look at some stocks, checking all the boxes.

Top dividend stocks

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is a standout dividend stock. As a diversified international management and holding company, POW has interests in financial services, asset management, and more. In its third-quarter 2024 earnings, the company reported net earnings attributable to participating shareholders of $371 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to $975 million, or $1.47 per share, in the same quarter of 2023. POW continues to reward investors with a forward annual dividend rate of $2.25 per share, yielding approximately 5.19% at writing.

TELUS (TSX:T) is another strong dividend stock. As one of Canada’s leading telecommunications companies, TELUS has built its reputation on customer satisfaction and innovation. In the third quarter of 2024, TELUS reported consolidated operating revenues and other income of $5.1 billion, marking a 1.8% increase from the same period in 2023. TELUS offers a forward annual dividend rate of $1.61 per share, yielding an impressive 7.94% as of writing.

Recent performance metrics further highlight why these two companies are strong options. TELUS, for example, has a return on equity of 5.39%, aligning with its high-yield dividend strategy. Its operating cash flow of $5.08 billion underscores its ability to generate significant liquidity. Similarly, Power’s quarterly revenue growth of 3.4% year over year showcases its resilience in a challenging economic environment. With a return on equity of 9.35% and a payout ratio of just under 64%, POW strikes a balance between rewarding shareholders and reinvesting for future growth.

Bottom line

Looking ahead, both dividend stocks are poised for stability and potential growth. TELUS’s ongoing investments in technology, including its 5G network and other innovations, position it to capture more market share in a competitive industry. Meanwhile, Power Corporation’s diversified interests provide a buffer against volatility in any single sector. These strategic moves ensure that both companies remain reliable dividend payers for the foreseeable future.