3 Canadian Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

Growth stocks are one thing, but long-term growth stocks are even better. So, let’s consider these three.

When analysts set out to identify growth stocks likely to skyrocket, they don’t just look for flashy stories but dive in deep. One of the first things they analyze is earnings per share (EPS) growth. Growth in EPS shows that a company is successfully navigating challenges and has the potential to generate higher returns for investors over time.

Next, analysts turn to valuation metrics, such as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. This figure shows how much investors are willing to pay for every dollar of a company’s earnings. While high P/E ratios can indicate optimism about a company’s future, analysts compare these numbers to industry averages and the company’s historical performance. Revenue growth is another cornerstone. If a company is consistently increasing its top line, it signals that demand for its products or services is growing.

But revenue and earnings only tell part of the story. So, let’s look at growth stocks that paint a clear growth picture.

Stocks to watch

Now, let’s talk about some stocks that analysts believe could make a big splash in 2025 — namely, Dollarama (TSX:DOL), Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI), and Celestica (TSX:CLS). Dollarama has been a consistent performer in the Canadian market for years, but it’s more than just a safe bet. Its fiscal 2025 third-quarter results revealed a net earnings increase of 5.6%, reaching $275.8 million. Dollarama’s ability to adapt its pricing strategy to consumer trends, especially in a tough economic climate, makes it a standout in retail. Its expansion into South America via Dollarcity has also bolstered its growth story, with these stores outperforming even its Canadian outlets in revenue per square foot.

Meanwhile, Topicus.com is an emerging star on the TSX Venture Exchange, capturing attention with its 12% quarterly revenue growth year over year. Topicus specializes in acquiring and managing vertical market software companies. A niche but lucrative space that allows for steady revenue streams. With its strong return on equity of 26.56% and expanding footprint, Topicus is well-positioned to ride the wave of digital transformation, making it a favourite among tech-savvy investors.

Then there’s Celestica, which has been on an impressive run. In its most recent quarter, Celestica reported a 22.3% year-over-year revenue growth, an extraordinary jump that reflects its strategic focus on high-growth sectors like artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced manufacturing. The growth stock has become a go-to partner for global brands looking to innovate their supply chains. Celestica’s stock has already more than tripled in value over the last year, but many believe the rally isn’t over yet.

2025 winners

So, why are these stocks so compelling for 2025? Each of these growth stocks combines the financial fundamentals that analysts look for. Strong earnings and revenue growth, robust competitive positioning, and adaptability to market trends. Dollarama thrives by meeting consumers’ demand for affordable goods, especially in inflationary times. Topicus excels by capitalizing on software’s growing importance across industries. Celestica, meanwhile, is positioned at the forefront of innovation in AI and manufacturing, giving it access to some of the fastest-growing sectors globally.

It’s also worth noting that these growth stocks have shown resilience in challenging environments. Dollarama’s low-price strategy has insulated it from economic downturns. Topicus’s software portfolio provides recurring revenue, making it less vulnerable to short-term market shocks. Celestica’s diversification across industries ensures it isn’t overly reliant on any single sector.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate these companies will continue to outperform thanks to their unique strategies and market dynamics. Dollarama’s expansion into new markets and its ability to adjust its product mix will likely drive additional growth. Topicus is expected to continue its aggressive acquisition strategy, further expanding its reach in the software space. Celestica’s investments in AI-related capabilities could cement its role as a critical player in tomorrow’s tech-driven economy.

Bottom line

Ultimately, finding growth stocks that could skyrocket involves looking beyond the surface and diving into the details. Dollarama, Topicus, and Celestica are prime examples of companies that combine solid financials, strategic focus, and industry leadership. Thus making them strong contenders for significant returns in 2025. While no investment comes without risk, these growth stocks offer a compelling case for investors seeking growth in the coming year.