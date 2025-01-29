Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Mining Stock: First Quantum vs Teck Resources?

Better Mining Stock: First Quantum vs Teck Resources?

These two top mining stocks are stellar options, but which edges out the other?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
A person builds a rock tower on a beach.

Source: Getty Images

When analysts are on the hunt for valuable mining stocks, they delve into a variety of factors to separate the gems from the mere rocks. First and foremost, they assess a company’s financial health by examining key metrics such as profit margins, return on assets, and return on equity. These indicators provide insight into how efficiently a mining stock is generating profit relative to its resources. For instance, a healthy profit margin suggests that the company is managing its costs effectively and is well-positioned to weather market fluctuations.

Next, analysts scrutinize production levels and operational efficiency. They look at current production outputs and compare them to historical data to identify trends. Consistent or increasing production levels can be a positive sign, indicating that the mining stock is effectively managing its operations and resources. Commodity prices play a pivotal role in a mining company’s profitability. Analysts monitor the prices of metals and minerals that the company extracts, as these prices can significantly impact revenue. So, what stocks come out on top?

Consider Teck and First Quantum

Now, turning our attention to specific companies, First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) stand out as strong options in the mining sector. First Quantum Minerals has demonstrated resilience despite facing challenges. In the third quarter of 2024, the mining stock reported a gross profit of $456 million and net earnings attributable to shareholders of $0.13 per share. Although they faced disruptions at their Cobre Panamá mine in the fourth quarter, the proactive approach to managing these challenges reflects a robust operational strategy.

Meanwhile, Teck reported a significant increase in copper production at its Quebrada Blanca mine. With a 60% year-over-year jump to 115,000 metric tons in the third quarter of 2024. Teck Resources also benefited from an 11.7% increase in copper prices, averaging $4.21 per pound during the same period. The mining stock has also showcased impressive performance. In the third quarter of 2024, the mining stock reported an adjusted profit of $0.60 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.37 per share.

More to watch

This success is attributed to increased copper production and favourable commodity prices. Additionally, Teck’s strategic decision to sell a 77% stake in its steelmaking coal unit to Glencore Plc aligns with its focus on energy transition metals, positioning the mining stock for future growth.

Looking ahead, both companies have promising outlooks. First Quantum Minerals is advancing several initiatives in 2024 to maintain a robust financial position and preserve value for its shareholders. Teck Resources, on the other hand, is focusing on expanding its copper production, with plans to increase output at its Quebrada Blanca mine. The mining stock’s emphasis on energy transition metals aligns with global trends towards sustainability, potentially offering significant growth opportunities.

Bottom line

In conclusion, when evaluating mining stocks, analysts consider a comprehensive array of factors, including financial health, production efficiency, commodity prices, and geopolitical stability, among other points. Both First Quantum Minerals and Teck Resources exemplify strong performance across these areas, thus making them compelling options for investors seeking exposure in the mining sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Growth stocks are one thing, but long-term growth stocks are even better. So, let's consider these three.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The energy sector has faced a lot of changes this new year, so is this energy stock going to sink…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks That Keep Growing Through Every Market

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are five of the best Canadian blue-chip stocks you can buy today and hold forever.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks don't have to be risky. In fact, there are some offering superb long-term gains.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Stocks for Beginners

Invest $18,000 in This Dividend Stock for $9,332.20 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One of the best dividend stocks out there is also one of the safest for creating a perfect passive income…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: Your Complete Guide to the $7,000 Contribution Room in 2025

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Give this a read before investing in your TFSA for 2025.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 7% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Some growth stocks have huge recovery strategy potential, and this top Canadian stock is one of them.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia Stock? My Favourite AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock slumped by over 10% this week as DeepSeek came on the scene. So what now?

Read more »