Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

Are you looking to build a passive-income portfolio? Fortunately, you don’t need millions. Start with these stocks today.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

The thought of building a passive-income portfolio can be daunting to some investors. In reality, it’s not scary, nor is it hard to setup a great portfolio that can provide growth and income over time.

Let’s take a look at how we can construct a passive-income portfolio with $50,000.

Start with the defensive King

Just like any sports team, the back line is super important. The right defensive investments can provide a reliable source of income and growth that are largely immune to market volatility.

That’s why a great pick to start this passive-income portfolio is Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utility stocks in North America.

Utilities generate a reliable revenue stream that is backed by long-term, regulated contracts. Those contracts, which span decades in duration, provide stability for the company to invest in growth and pay out a handsome dividend.

In the case of Fortis, that dividend works out to a 4.05% yield. Prospective investors should also note that Fortis is one of just two Dividend Kings on the market. This means that Fortis has provided annual upticks to its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

The company also plans to continue that cadence, making it a top pick for any passive-income portfolio.

Bank on success

Canada’s big banks are always great picks for any long-term portfolio. Not only do they offer reliable revenue, but they also have strong growth prospects and pay out a juicy dividend.

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a superb option for investors looking to build out or enhance any passive-income portfolio.

BMO is the oldest of the big banks and has been paying dividends out for nearly two centuries without fail. This fact alone makes the bank an incredibly stable pick for long-term investors.

Turning to growth, BMO has expanded heavily into the U.S. market in recent years, expanding to 32 state markets. That growth provides BMO with the financial muscle to continue growing and paying out a tasty quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, that dividend boasts a tasty 4.62% yield. And like Fortis, BMO has an established cadence of providing annual increases to that dividend.

Now throw a telecom into the mix

One final pick to consider comes from another defensive segment, Canada’s big telecoms, specifically Telus (TSX:T).

Telus and its big telecom peers have been under pressure in recent years as inflation and interest rates drove stock prices lower and debt higher.

As a result, the stock trades down 18% over the trailing 12-month period.

That being said, Telus doesn’t have the same struggles that its peers do, which have sizable media segments. In other words, the current discounted stock price presents itself as an opportunity for long-term investors to purchase an otherwise superb investment.

Investors should note that while that stock price remains low, Telus’s dividend has swelled. As of the time of writing, the yield on the stock sits at an insane 7.94%.

Telus has also provided annual or better increases to that dividend going back over a decade without fail.

Build your passive-income portfolio

Here’s how the stocks mentioned above measure out with that initial $50,000 investment.

CompanyRecent PriceNo. of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Fortis$60.8117000 279$2.46$686.34Quarterly
Bank of Montreal$144.8625000 172$6.20$1066.40Quarterly
Telus$20.278000 394$1.61$634.34Quarterly

Investing $50,000 across the three stocks mentioned above can provide investors with just shy of $2,400 each year.

Keep in mind that prospective investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet can invest those dividends, allowing your portfolio (and eventual income) to continue growing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Your Path to TFSA Millions: 3 Canadian Stocks for Generational Wealth

| Adam Othman

Creating million-dollar nest egg in a rewarding tax-sheltered account like the TFSA can help you and your next generation.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: Here Are 2025’s Most Promising Canadian Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite their recent weakness, these two Canadian stocks remain well-positioned for a strong comeback in 2025.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividends are great, but all-stars offering high returns are even better.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Monthly Dividend Stars Yielding Over 6%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy cash flows and high yields, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a dividend-paying Canadian energy stock that could help you earn monthly passive income for years to come.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000 for a TFSA? 3 Reliable Canadian Stocks for Long-Term Wealth Building

| Adam Othman

Reliability is a critical characteristic you should look for in a stock, especially if you are building an RRSP or…

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Is Granite REIT Stock a Buy for Its 4.9% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Granite REIT trading ultra-cheap and its dividend yield now at nearly 5%, is it one of the best Canadian…

Read more »

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: RioCan vs Allied Properties?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Allied Properties REIT's 10.4% distribution yield doesn't necessarily outperform RioCan REIT's 5.9% offering in passive income portfolios. Here's why...

Read more »