Member Login
Home » Investing » The Power of Compound Returns: Why Starting Today Still Makes Sense

The Power of Compound Returns: Why Starting Today Still Makes Sense

Compounding is the best kept non-secret out there, so here’s why investors should start today.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Compounding returns are one of the most powerful forces in investing, once referred to as the “eighth wonder of the world” by Albert Einstein. This concept is simple yet incredibly effective. When you invest, your money earns returns not just on the initial amount you put in but also on the returns that accumulate over time. The earlier you start, the bigger and more fruitful your financial forest becomes over time. If you wait too long, you miss out on those extra years of growth, which can make a substantial difference in the long term.

Start now with QSR

Starting today is the best decision you can make for your financial future. Time is the single most critical factor in maximizing compounding returns. Even small amounts invested consistently can snowball into significant sums when given enough time. For instance, investing $500 a month at a modest annual return of 7% can grow to over $120,000 in 10 years. Yet, if you start five years later, you’d only have about $60,000. That’s why there’s no better time than now to begin your journey to financial freedom.

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), the parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes, is a compelling choice for anyone looking to harness the power of compounding returns. QSR has consistently proven itself to be a resilient and profitable company, leveraging its strong brand portfolio and global reach to deliver value to investors. For example, in its most recent quarterly report for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, QSR posted $7.93 billion in trailing 12-month revenue, a 24.7% increase in quarterly revenue growth year over year. With a profit margin of 16.01% and an operating margin of 27.41%, QSR has maintained strong financial health, positioning itself for long-term success.

Over the years, QSR demonstrated steady growth. Its five-year earnings growth rate is an impressive 14.4%, and in the past year alone, earnings growth accelerated to 18.1%. For instance, Popeyes continues to expand internationally, fuelled by the runaway success of its chicken sandwich. This created a viral sensation and a massive surge in sales.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, QSR has ambitious growth plans. The dividend stock aims to expand its global footprint to 40,000 restaurants and increase system-wide sales to $60 billion by 2028. Plus, it has set a target of $3.2 billion in adjusted operating income over the same period. From an investment perspective, QSR offers the perfect mix of growth and income potential. The dividend stock pays an annual dividend of $3.34, yielding 3.75% at current prices. Reinvesting these dividends can supercharge the compounding effect, as each payout allows you to purchase more shares. Over time, this cycle can lead to exponential growth in your investment.

The recent performance also highlights QSR’s resilience. In the second quarter of 2024, the company reported a net income of $399 million, or $0.88 per share, exceeding analysts’ expectations. However, like any investment, QSR is not without risks. The company’s high debt-to-equity ratio of 316.99% is worth monitoring, though it has been effectively managing its obligations thus far.

Bottom line

While no investment is ever a guarantee, the combination of QSR’s historical performance, future growth outlook, and dividend potential makes it a strong dividend stock for long-term investors. The key to maximizing returns, however, lies in starting today. The earlier you invest, the longer you have to take advantage of compounding returns. Whether you’re reinvesting dividends or enjoying the steady growth of your portfolio, time is your greatest ally.

Compounding returns are the cornerstone of wealth creation, and the earlier you begin, the greater your rewards. QSR offers a unique opportunity to capitalize on this principle with its proven track record, growth plans, and reliable dividends. By investing in a company like QSR today, you’re not just buying into a dividend stock. You’re planting a financial seed that can grow and thrive for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Your Path to TFSA Millions: 3 Canadian Stocks for Generational Wealth

| Adam Othman

Creating million-dollar nest egg in a rewarding tax-sheltered account like the TFSA can help you and your next generation.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: Here Are 2025’s Most Promising Canadian Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite their recent weakness, these two Canadian stocks remain well-positioned for a strong comeback in 2025.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividends are great, but all-stars offering high returns are even better.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Monthly Dividend Stars Yielding Over 6%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy cash flows and high yields, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a dividend-paying Canadian energy stock that could help you earn monthly passive income for years to come.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to build a passive-income portfolio? Fortunately, you don't need millions. Start with these stocks today.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000 for a TFSA? 3 Reliable Canadian Stocks for Long-Term Wealth Building

| Adam Othman

Reliability is a critical characteristic you should look for in a stock, especially if you are building an RRSP or…

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Is Granite REIT Stock a Buy for Its 4.9% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Granite REIT trading ultra-cheap and its dividend yield now at nearly 5%, is it one of the best Canadian…

Read more »