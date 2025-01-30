Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Retail Stock: Dollarama vs Canadian Tire?

Better Retail Stock: Dollarama vs Canadian Tire?

These two growth stocks are some of the best retail stocks in Canada, but which is the better buy?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Confused person shrugging

Source: Getty Images

When Canadian investors set their sights on retail stocks, there’s a smorgasbord of factors to chew over. First and foremost, it’s essential to delve into the company’s financial health. This means poring over balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow reports to ensure the retailer isn’t teetering on the edge of insolvency. A robust financial foundation often signals a company’s resilience in the ever-fluctuating retail landscape. Yet there’s even more to consider, especially when looking at two titans of the industry. So let’s take a deep dive.

What to watch

Beyond financial health, market position and brand strength play pivotal roles. A retail stock with a sterling reputation and a loyal customer base is more likely to weather economic storms. Furthermore, growth prospects are another critical consideration. Investors should assess the company’s plans for expansion, whether through opening new stores, entering untapped markets, or diversifying product lines. A retail stock with a clear and achievable growth strategy often presents a more enticing investment opportunity.

Let’s not forget about the competitive landscape. Understanding who the main rivals are and how the company differentiates itself is crucial. Does it offer unique products or superior customer service? Standing out in a crowded market can be the difference between thriving and merely surviving.

Economic factors also come into play. Retailers are particularly sensitive to changes in consumer spending. This can be influenced by interest rates, employment levels, and overall economic health. Keeping an eye on these macroeconomic indicators can provide insight into potential headwinds or tailwinds for the retail sector.

Dollarama

Now let’s turn our attention to two Canadian retail giants, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A). Both have carved out significant niches in the market, but which one offers a more compelling investment case?

Dollarama, the discount retail behemoth, has been on a tear in recent years. As of its latest earnings report, the retail stock boasted a market capitalization of approximately $40.7 billion. Its trailing twelve months (TTM) revenue stood at $6.1 billion, with a net income of $1.1 billion, reflecting a profit margin of 17.9%. The company’s return on equity (ROE) is particularly striking at 156.5%, indicating exceptional efficiency in generating profits from shareholders’ equity.

In its third-quarter report, Dollarama’s net sales rose by 5.7% to $1.6 billion, while net earnings per share increased by 6.5% to $0.98. This growth underscores the company’s ability to attract price-conscious consumers, especially in an environment where shoppers are seeking value deals.

Canadian Tire

On the flipside, Canadian Tire offers a more diversified retail experience, encompassing automotive, living, seasonal, and gardening segments. As of its latest earnings, the retail stock had a market capitalization of around $9.2 billion. Its TTM revenue was $16.3 billion, with a net income of $648.7 million, resulting in a profit margin of 4%. The ROE for Canadian Tire stands at 11.2% which, while respectable, pales in comparison to Dollarama’s.

In the second quarter of 2024, Canadian Tire reported earnings of $198.8 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, up from $99.4 million the previous year. This rebound indicates a positive trajectory, although the company’s profit margins remain slimmer than Dollarama’s.

Bottom line

Looking ahead, Dollarama’s aggressive expansion plans, including a target of 2,000 stores by 2031 and a growing presence in Latin America through its Dollarcity partnership, position it as a growth-oriented investment. The retail stock’s focus on affordable essentials makes it particularly appealing during economic downturns when consumers tighten their belts.

Canadian Tire, with its broad product categories and established brand, offers stability and a steady dividend yield. The company’s diversified offerings provide a buffer against sector-specific downturns, and its commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends makes it attractive to income-focused investors.

In conclusion, if you’re seeking growth and are comfortable with a higher valuation, Dollarama presents a compelling case. Its impressive profit margins, high ROE, and ambitious expansion plans highlight its potential for continued success. Conversely, if stability and dividends are more your speed, Canadian Tire’s diversified portfolio and consistent dividend payouts make it a solid choice. As always, aligning your investment with your financial goals and risk tolerance is paramount.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a cash-creating machine? This dynamic duo offers insane yields and stellar growth, making them must-have, must-buy options.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes we just have a few bucks we're ready to invest. So how about considering this top stock.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Stocks for Beginners

Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

What makes a stock valuable, and what stocks offer the best value out there? Let's take a hard look.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want returns and income, then consider these top dividend stocks for long-term passive income.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some magnificent dividend stocks to buy for the long term? Here are two options you will regret not buying…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Move Over, Blackberry: This AI Stock is the Real Deal for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry stock has had way too many ups and downs, which is why this AI stock offers more stability.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Better Mining Stock: First Quantum vs Teck Resources?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top mining stocks are stellar options, but which edges out the other?

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Growth stocks are one thing, but long-term growth stocks are even better. So, let's consider these three.

Read more »