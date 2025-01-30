Member Login
Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

What makes a stock valuable, and what stocks offer the best value out there? Let’s take a hard look.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
When analysts set out to identify undervalued stocks for Canadian investors in 2025, they employ a variety of strategies to unearth hidden gems in the market. One of the primary methods involves analyzing financial ratios, such as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. A lower P/E ratio compared to industry peers can indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, it’s essential to consider the context, as a low P/E might also result from underlying issues within the company.

Key factors

Another critical factor is the company’s earnings growth potential. Analysts often look at the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio, which combines the P/E ratio with the company’s expected earnings growth rate. A PEG ratio below one suggests that the stock may be undervalued relative to its growth prospects. This approach helps in assessing whether a stock’s price accurately reflects its anticipated future performance.

Cash flow analysis is also pivotal. Positive and consistent cash flow indicates that a Canadian stock has the financial flexibility to invest in growth opportunities, pay down debt, or return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Analysts scrutinize cash flow statements to ensure that earnings are backed by actual cash generation, reducing the risk of accounting anomalies.

The strength of a company’s balance sheet cannot be overlooked. A solid balance sheet with manageable debt levels and ample liquidity positions a company to weather economic downturns and capitalize on expansion opportunities. Analysts assess metrics like the debt-to-equity ratio and current ratio to evaluate financial stability.

Industry position and competitive advantage are equally important. Companies with a strong market share, unique products or services, and barriers to entry for competitors are more likely to sustain long-term profitability. Analysts examine factors such as brand strength, patent portfolios, and customer loyalty to gauge a company’s competitive standing. Now, let’s delve into why Magellan Aerospace (TSX:MAL) and Total Energy Services (TSX:TOT) are considered strong options for investors seeking undervalued stocks.

The stocks

Magellan Aerospace demonstrated a notable turnaround in its financial performance. In 2023, the undervalued stock reported revenues of $879.6 million, a 15% increase from the previous year. Net income also saw a significant improvement, reaching $9.2 million compared to a net loss of $21.7 million in 2022. This positive trajectory indicates effective management and a recovery in the aerospace sector.

Analysts are optimistic about Magellan’s future prospects. The undervalued stock’s diversified product portfolio, including aero engine components and advanced technologies like 3D sand printing, positions it well to capitalize on the growing demand in the aviation industry. With global air travel rebounding, Magellan is poised for sustained growth.

Total Energy Services, meanwhile, has also exhibited impressive financial performance. The undervalued stock operates across multiple segments, including drilling, oilfield transportation, and equipment rentals, providing a comprehensive suite of services to the energy sector. In 2024, Total Energy reported revenues of $873.7 million, up from $366 million in 2020, showcasing robust growth.

The undervalued stock’s profitability metrics are equally encouraging. Analysts project adjusted earnings per share to increase from $1.01 in 2023 to $2.00 in 2025, reflecting confidence in Total Energy’s operational efficiency and market position. The stock’s forward P/E ratio of approximately six suggests it is undervalued relative to its earnings potential.

Bottom line

Both Magellan Aerospace and Total Energy Services show characteristics of undervalued stocks. The strong financial performances, strategic market positions, and positive future outlooks make them compelling considerations for Canadian investors, especially those seeking value opportunities in 2025.

