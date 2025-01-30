Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Meta Stock Is Soaring Today

Why Meta Stock Is Soaring Today

The social media behemoth reported its fourth-quarter earnings.

Posted by
Johnny Rice
Published
| More on:
Meta-Platforms-Stock-Growth-Q42024-Earnings

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were flying higher on Thursday. The stock gained 2% as of 12:15 p.m. ET but gained as much as 5.1% earlier in the day. The social media behemoth reported its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday after the market closed.

The numbers

Meta delivered fantastic results for Q4 2024. The company increased earnings per share for the quarter by 50% year over year, reaching $8.02. The figure well exceeded Wall Street’s expectations of $6.76 per share. Sales for the company hit $48.4 billion, beating the expected $47 billion.

However, it wasn’t all roses. Meta’s VR play Reality Labs is still losing cash, operating at a loss of $5 billion. Guidance for Q1 2025 also disappointed; the midpoint of the company’s projected revenue comes in about $1 billion short of expectations.

Meta settles a key lawsuit

The stock also received a bump from the news that Meta has settled a lawsuit from President Trump. The Facebook parent agreed to pay just $25 million, a drop in the bucket for a company that nets more than 600 times that every quarter.

What’s next for Meta

Despite the recent DeepSeek news, the company didn’t alter course in its quest to build AI infrastructure at an incredible rate. Meta is expecting to spend more than $60 billion in 2025, up roughly 60% from 2024. Time will tell whether this spend will look bloated in retrospect, but in my opinion, any efficiency gains from DeepSeek’s technology will only lead to Meta’s AI products delivering more value and the bet will pay off.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

how to save money
Tech Stocks

Down 28% From All-Time Highs, Is Shopify Stock a Good Buy in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 28% from all-time highs, Shopify stock trades at a lofty valuation in January 2025. Let's see if the TSX…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Move Over, Blackberry: This AI Stock is the Real Deal for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry stock has had way too many ups and downs, which is why this AI stock offers more stability.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

Well Health Stock: Could This Healthcare Champion Hit New Highs in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 30% from all-time highs, Well Health is a TSX stock that trades at a reasonable multiple in 2025.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

Beyond Nvidia: This Photonics Company Could Be the Future of AI Hardware

| Adam Othman

When riding a powerful trend, it's usually a good idea to look for under-the-radar picks associated with the trend instead…

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

The Savviest U.S. Stocks to Buy With $25,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some great U.S. stocks to own in your portfolio? Here are some of the savviest U.S. stocks Canadians…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks don't have to be risky. In fact, there are some offering superb long-term gains.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

Crypto Miners: Should You Buy or Sell in 2025?

| Adam Othman

If you have adequate risk tolerance, riding the crypto optimism might be a powerful opportunity in 2025 that you don’t…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia Stock? My Favourite AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock slumped by over 10% this week as DeepSeek came on the scene. So what now?

Read more »