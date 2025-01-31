Member Login
2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

Growth stocks are amazing, but only when they have a true growth outlook. Luckily, these two match right up.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

When Canadian investors set their sights on growth stocks for 2025 on the TSX, it’s essential to consider several key factors. First and foremost, revenue growth is a primary indicator. Companies that consistently report increasing revenues demonstrate the ability to expand market share and attract more customers. This upward trajectory in sales often signals a healthy and growing business. But there’s even more to dig into.

What to watch

Profitability is another crucial aspect. While some growth companies might reinvest earnings to fuel expansion, it’s beneficial to assess metrics like net profit margins and earnings per share (EPS). A company that manages to grow its profits alongside revenues showcases operational efficiency and a sustainable business model.

The industry in which a growth stock operates plays a significant role in its growth potential. Sectors such as technology and renewable energy are currently experiencing rapid advancements and increased demand. Companies within these industries often have higher growth prospects due to innovation and evolving market needs.

Market position and competitive advantage are also vital considerations. Companies that hold a dominant position in their market or possess unique products and services are better positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities. This advantage can stem from proprietary technology, strong branding, or exclusive partnerships.

Financial health is paramount. A strong balance sheet with manageable debt levels and ample cash reserves provides a growth stock with the flexibility to invest in new projects, weather economic downturns, and pursue strategic acquisitions. It’s wise to examine ratios like debt-to-equity and current ratios to gauge financial stability.

Two growth stocks to consider

Now, let’s delve into two growth stocks that have caught the attention of growth-focused investors: goeasy (TSX:GSY) and Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). Goeasy has demonstrated impressive financial performance. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported EPS of $4.32, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $4.16. This beat indicates the company’s ability to exceed market forecasts and deliver value to shareholders. Over the past year, goeasy’s net profit margins have improved, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency. The company’s focus on non-prime leasing and lending services has allowed it to carve out a profitable niche in the Canadian financial sector.

Looking ahead, goeasy’s future outlook appears promising. Analysts project annual earnings growth of approximately 14.2% over the next few years. The growth stock’s return on equity is also forecasted to be around 23.8% in three years, suggesting effective utilization of shareholder funds to generate profits. These projections are encouraging for investors seeking sustained growth.

Topicus.com, operating in the software industry, has also shown notable performance. The growth stock has experienced a 28.4% change over the past 52 weeks at writing, indicating positive market sentiment. With a market capitalization of approximately $11.1 billion, Topicus.com has established itself as a significant player in the tech sector. The company’s focus on acquiring and managing vertical market software businesses provides it with a diversified revenue stream and growth opportunities.

In terms of future prospects, Topicus.com is expected to continue its growth trajectory. Given the current short-term trend, the stock is anticipated to rise by approximately 6.2% during the next three months. With a 90% probability, it is expected to hold a price between $121.09 and $141.49 during this period, according to analysts. This outlook suggests potential for investors looking to capitalize on short-term gains.

Bottom line

When evaluating growth stocks on the TSX for 2025, it’s essential to consider factors such as revenue growth, profitability, industry dynamics, market position, financial health, and management effectiveness. Both goeasy and Topicus.com exhibit characteristics that align with these criteria, thereby making them compelling options for investors seeking growth opportunities in the Canadian market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

