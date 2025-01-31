Member Login
2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

Let’s grab some high growth and solid dividends with these two top TSX stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
A plant grows from coins.

When investing in high-dividend stocks on the TSX, the goal is not just to find high yields. It’s also to ensure those dividends are sustainable and likely to grow over time. Many investors are drawn to stocks offering eye-catching payouts, but without a solid foundation, those dividends can be cut, leaving investors with lower income and a declining stock price.

The key to long-term success in dividend investing is finding companies that balance strong financials, earnings growth, and a commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Companies that consistently raise dividends often have strong business models, stable cash flows, and a management team focused on rewarding investors while reinvesting for future growth.

LIF stock

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) is a standout in the TSX’s high-yield dividend space. The dividend stock operates as a royalty business, meaning it earns revenue from the Iron Ore Company of Canada’s operations without the direct costs and risks associated with mining. This model provides steady cash flow and allows LIF to maintain a strong dividend yield.

With a trailing annual dividend yield of 8.8% and a five-year average of 9.7%, it has been a consistent source of income for investors. However, its earnings can fluctuate with iron ore prices. In its most recent quarter, LIF reported revenue of $205.5 million but saw a year-over-year decline in earnings, with net income falling 32%. While this may raise concerns, its strong balance sheet, with no reported debt and a solid current ratio of 1.5, provides reassurance that it can sustain dividends even during downturns.

Tourmaline stock

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is another compelling option for dividend investors, especially those interested in the energy sector. Tourmaline is Canada’s largest natural gas producer, benefiting from economies of scale and efficient operations. The dividend stock has a forward annual dividend yield of 2.1%. Yet what makes it particularly attractive is its history of special dividends.

With strong profitability, an operating margin of 52.7%, and a return on equity of 11.5%, Tourmaline generates substantial cash flow, allowing it to increase shareholder returns. In its latest earnings, the dividend stock posted quarterly revenue of $4.5 billion, with earnings per share of $4.43, reflecting a 29.3% year-over-year increase. This growth is a strong indicator that Tourmaline is well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders while investing in long-term expansion.

Foolish takeaway

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation and Tourmaline Oil offer two different but equally compelling dividend investment opportunities. LIF provides stability through its royalty model, ensuring a steady income stream with minimal operational risk. However, it remains tied to iron ore price movements, which can impact earnings and payouts.

On the other hand, Tourmaline operates in the volatile energy sector but has managed to maintain strong financials and reward investors with a mix of base and special dividends. Its focus on efficient production and strategic acquisitions, like its recent deal for Crew Energy, strengthens its future growth potential.

For Canadian investors seeking high-dividend stocks with increasing payouts, the key is to find companies with strong financials, reasonable payout ratios, stable earnings, and a commitment to shareholder returns. While LIF and TOU fit these criteria, it’s always important to assess personal risk tolerance and portfolio diversification when selecting stocks. Understanding the nuances of each company’s business model and market conditions will help ensure long-term success in dividend investing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

