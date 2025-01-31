Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Momentum Stocks to Buy With $1,000

3 Momentum Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Given their solid financials and healthy growth prospects, these three momentum stocks could continue their upward momentum.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Source: Getty Images

Despite the volatile environment, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has increased by around 20% over the last 12 months. The Bank of Canada’s interest rate cuts (four times since June) and easing inflation have improved investors’ sentiments, driving the equity markets. Meanwhile, the following three stocks have comfortably outperformed the broader equity markets in the last 12 months. Given their solid underlying businesses, healthy financials, and healthy growth prospects, I expect the uptrend to continue.

Celestica

With impressive returns of around 280% in the last 12 months, I have chosen Celestica (TSX:CLS) as my first pick. Its solid performance in the first three quarters, new product launches, and exposure to high-growth AI (artificial intelligence) markets have increased its stock price. Meanwhile, the uptrend in the electronics manufacturing services company could continue amid strong growth in its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment, which serves the communications and enterprise sectors.

The increased usage of AI has prompted hyperscalers to invest in expanding AI/ML (machine learning)-ready data centres, thus raising the demand for high-performance storage, computing, and networking hardware platform solutions. Celestica is investing in developing innovative products and making strategic partnerships, which could allow it to benefit from the expanding addressable market. Moreover, the recovery in commercial air travel and the rising defence budgets amid increasing geopolitical tensions could also improve the financials of its ATS (advanced technology solution) segment. Moreover, the company trades at a reasonable valuation despite the recent surge in its stock price, with its NTM (next-12-month) price-to-sales multiple at 1.4.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), which has returned over 70% in the last 12 months, would be my second pick. Its continued acquisitions, healthy organic growth, rising patient interactions, and improving profitability have boosted its stock price. Moreover, the company is continuing with its acquisition activities by acquiring seven assets since December 2024, which could contribute $100 million to its annualized revenue while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin to remain in line with the company’s 2024 guidance. The company also has 12 letters of intent that could contribute an additional $65 million to its annualized revenue.

Further, the growing adoption of telecommunication services and digitization of clinical procedures is also expanding the demand for WELL Health’s products and services. Further, the company is also investing in AI to develop innovative products that would aid healthcare professionals in delivering positive patient outcomes. Along with these growth initiatives, WELL Health is also working on spinning off WELLSTAR Technologies, which offers a comprehensive range of products and services that meet the needs of healthcare providers. The spinoff would allow investors to invest in a pure-play tech healthcare company. Considering these growth prospects and its cheaper price-to-sales multiple of 1.5, I believe WELL Health would be an excellent buy.

Shopify

Another stock that has outperformed the broader equity markets over the last 12 months is Shopify (TSX:SHOP), which provides omnichannel commerce solutions to businesses worldwide. The tech company has risen 32% over the previous 12 months amid solid quarterly performances. In the recently reported third-quarter earnings, revenue grew 26%, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of above 25% growth. Further, its free cash flow margin has expanded sequentially in all the quarters of this year.

Moreover, the demand for Shopify’s products and services is rising amid the growing adoption of the omnichannel selling model. The commerce facilitator continues developing innovative products to help businesses boost sales, venture into new markets, and improve operating efficiencies. Also, the growing penetration of its Payments solutions could continue to drive its GPV (gross payment volume). Considering all these factors, I expect the rally in Shopify’s stock price to continue, making it a solid buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Tech Stocks

Why I’m Bearish on Celestica Stock, and What I’m Buying Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica stock has exploded in share price, but the future doesn't look as certain. So why not consider this stock…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Brookfield Renewable or Northland Power?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable stocks have a strong outlook, but which of these two are the best to buy?

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your Savings Into a Passive-Income Powerhouse With 2 Stocks

| Robin Brown

Do you have some savings that you want to convert to passive income? These two Canadian stocks could deliver a…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

CN had a difficult year in 2024. Are better days on the way?

Read more »

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Stocks for Beginners

This Healthcare Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Healthcare will always be around. But tech is just beginning. Why not mix them both together?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

Forget BCE Stock! 1 Cheaper Canadian Stock With More Growth Potential

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock could be closing in on a bottom, but that doesn't mean shares will come roaring back in…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Investing in Canadian AI Stocks for Maximum Gains in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence stocks look strong for the future, but Kinaxis stock could be the best buy out there.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Building Your TFSA: Why Canadian Stocks Should Still Be Your First Choice

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to build a top-notch TFSA, then look no further than some solid Canadian stocks.

Read more »