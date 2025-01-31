Member Login
Home » Investing » Investing in Canadian AI Stocks for Maximum Gains in 2025

Investing in Canadian AI Stocks for Maximum Gains in 2025

Artificial intelligence stocks look strong for the future, but Kinaxis stock could be the best buy out there.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

Investing in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the TSX offers Canadian investors a promising avenue for growth. The emergence of DeepSeek, however, introduced new dynamics into the market. Let’s delve into what this means for investors and why Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) stands out as a compelling AI stock option.

What happened?

DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, has recently made headlines by launching a free AI assistant that operates using lower-cost chips and less data. This innovation challenges the prevailing belief that advanced AI development necessitates high-end hardware and substantial data resources. The immediate market reaction was significant. Major tech stocks experienced notable declines as investors reassessed the future demand for high-performance computing in AI applications.

The ripple effects of DeepSeek’s introduction were felt globally, with markets reacting to the potential shift in AI development paradigms. The TSX was not immune. Tech investors re-evaluated their positions in light of this new, cost-effective AI model. This development underscores the importance for investors to stay informed about technological advancements that can disrupt existing market leaders and influence stock valuations.

Where does Kinaxis stand?

Amidst this evolving landscape, Kinaxis emerges as a noteworthy contender in the AI sector on the TSX. Specializing in supply chain orchestration solutions, Kinaxis leverages AI to enhance its offerings, providing clients with tools to make swift, informed decisions in complex supply chain environments. This focus on practical AI applications positions Kinaxis favourably in the market.

Financially, Kinaxis has demonstrated robust performance. In the third quarter of 2024, the AI stock reported a 16% growth in Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue, reaching $78.6 million, and a 12% increase in total revenue, amounting to $121.5 million. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin also saw an uptick. Standing at 25%, reflecting a 32% growth. These figures highlight the AI stock’s strong market position and effective business strategy.

Looking ahead, Kinaxis has raised its profitability outlook for the third consecutive quarter, signalling confidence in its growth trajectory. The AI stock’s annual recurring revenue grew by 14% year over year, reaching $347 million. This consistent upward trend indicates a solid foundation and a promising future for potential investors.

Still a good buy?

In terms of market valuation, as of writing, Kinaxis holds a market capitalization of approximately $4.99 billion, with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 173.62 and a forward P/E of 37.74. These figures suggest a premium valuation. The premium evaluation, however, also reflects the market’s expectations of continued growth and profitability.

The company’s commitment to innovation is evident in its product milestones. Notably, over 100 customers are utilizing Kinaxis’s Maestro AI chat agent. Plus, the Enterprise Scheduling product has been successfully deployed at a global consumer products company. Such advancements underscore Kinaxis’s dedication to integrating AI into its solutions, enhancing value for its clients.

Analyst projections for Kinaxis are optimistic, with expectations of earnings growth at an annual rate of 42.9% and revenue growth at 12.9%. These forecasts suggest that the AI stock is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI-driven supply chain solutions.

Bottom line

The advent of DeepSeek introduces new considerations for AI investors. Now, Kinaxis presents a compelling opportunity. Its strong financial performance, commitment to innovation, and strategic application of AI in supply chain management make it a standout choice for those looking to invest in AI stocks on the TSX. Investors should conduct thorough due diligence, as always. Plus, consider their individual risk tolerance when making investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Tech Stocks

Why I’m Bearish on Celestica Stock, and What I’m Buying Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica stock has exploded in share price, but the future doesn't look as certain. So why not consider this stock…

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Some of the best stocks to buy today are tech stocks like Blackberry, due to their potential for growth in…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

TSX on the Rise: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Immediately 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX Composite Index started marching upwards in mid-January. Among the stocks that rallied, a few are picking up momentum.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Shopify: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock has long been known for giving investors a wild ride. But could that be over in 2025?

Read more »

Positive Person 2
Tech Stocks

Why Artificial Intelligence Stocks Broadcom, Alphabet (Google), and Marvell Technologies Are Rising Today

| Bram Berkowitz

Earnings season is in full swing, and investors are reacting.

Read more »

Meta-Platforms-Stock-Growth-Q42024-Earnings
Tech Stocks

Why Meta Stock Is Soaring Today

| Johnny Rice

The social media behemoth reported its fourth-quarter earnings.

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

Down 28% From All-Time Highs, Is Shopify Stock a Good Buy in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 28% from all-time highs, Shopify stock trades at a lofty valuation in January 2025. Let's see if the TSX…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Move Over, Blackberry: This AI Stock is the Real Deal for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry stock has had way too many ups and downs, which is why this AI stock offers more stability.

Read more »