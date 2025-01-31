Member Login
Home » Investing » Thomson Reuters: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Thomson Reuters: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) is a great company but a richly valued stock.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) is a Canadian financial information company best known for the Reuters digital newspaper. In addition to financial information, it also produces accounting and legal research software. The company is one of the biggest on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with a $107 billion market cap. The stock has done quite well in recent years, having risen 120% in price while paying a 1.3% yielding dividend.

Thomson Reuters is a much bigger enterprise than many people realize. In addition to the famous Reuters news service, it also offers the following:

  • Westlaw: A legal research platform.
  • Onesource: A tax accounting application.
  • Checkpoint: An accounting research platform.
  • CoCounsel: A generative AI assistant for lawyers and accountants.
  • Fraud Detect: A (you guessed it) fraud detection application.
  • OneSource: This allows businesses to check prices from many global suppliers.
  • And many more.

The company has dozens of software offerings for niche business use cases, many of them in the legal and accounting worlds. The company also developed a Bloomberg terminal-like financial data platform called Eikon but sold it to the London Stock Exchange Group.

A wide moat

One thing that Reuters stock undeniably has going for it is a strong competitive position. Reuters is one of the world’s most comprehensive financial news services. Other popular Thomson Reuters services like Westlaw have very few competitors. The two services just mentioned make up a large proportion of Thomson Reuters’s revenue. So, we can safely conclude that that TRI has a strong competitive position.

Strong operating performance

Consistent with its strong competitive position, Thomson Reuters has delivered strong operating results over the years. Over the last 12 months, it grew its revenue, earnings and free cash flow at the following rates:

  • Revenue: 6%.
  • Earnings: 6%.
  • Free cash flow: 97%.

In the same period, the company had the following profitability metrics:

  • Gross margin: 39%.
  • Net margin: 32%.
  • Free cash flow margin: 19%.
  • Return on equity: 19%.
  • Return on capital: 7%.

So, overall, we have a pretty strong showing on both growth and profitability from Thomson Reuters.

A steep valuation

Having looked at Thomson Reuters’s recent performance, we can now take a look at the valuation multiples. It is here that things start to get a little iffy. At today’s price, TRI stock trades at the following:

  • 46 times earnings.
  • 11 times sales.
  • 6.7 times book value.
  • 30 times operating cash flow.

This is frankly a little steep for a company growing its earnings at 6% year over year. Granted, TRI is highly profitable and thriving. But the price of admission is rather high.

My verdict: It’s a hold

For my money, Thomson Reuters is a hold, a stock that investors are reasonably safe owning, but not the most interesting place to deploy fresh capital into today. The company is an undeniably strong one, but the stock is already priced with that fact in mind. TRI stock could definitely make for an interesting buy during a market crash or some other incident that lowers its price. But it appears the gains for those buying today will be rather slow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three ETFs are some of the top choices for a TFSA, so let's get started.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Dividend Stocks

CGI: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI has long been a top growth stock. But will things slow down in 2025 or keep rising higher?

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: Best Strategies to Maximize Your 2025 Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to maximize returns this year, then you need dividends, a solid sector, and this stock.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: CN Rail vs CP Rail?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR and CPKC stocks are part of one of the strongest duopolies in Canada. But which is the better growth…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

TSX on the Rise: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Immediately 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX Composite Index started marching upwards in mid-January. Among the stocks that rallied, a few are picking up momentum.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite Growth ETFs for 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking for long-term growth? Check out these top Canadian ETFs for 2025: the iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF (TSX:XCG) for…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a cash-creating machine? This dynamic duo offers insane yields and stellar growth, making them must-have, must-buy options.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes we just have a few bucks we're ready to invest. So how about considering this top stock.

Read more »