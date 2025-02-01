3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Growth

Canadian growth stocks can be a great way to create long-term growth, and these are at the top of the list.

When analysts look for Canadian stocks suited for long-term growth, they typically evaluate several key factors. They examine a company’s past performance to understand its resilience during market cycles and assess its competitive edge. Analysts also consider financial stability, which includes healthy revenue growth, profit margins, and manageable levels of debt. Furthermore, they analyze future outlooks driven by industry trends and the company’s ability to innovate and scale. Stocks with a mix of consistent earnings growth, market leadership, and strategic adaptability often make the cut. Today, let’s look at some of those growth stocks.

The stocks

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a prime example of what analysts consider a long-term growth gem. CSU specializes in acquiring and managing vertical market software businesses. Its financials show robust revenue growth, with a trailing 12-month revenue of $9.69 billion as of the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, up 19.5% year over year. Despite a dip in quarterly earnings, the growth stock’s steady cash flow and strong acquisition strategy bolster its long-term prospects. CSU’s disciplined focus on acquiring niche software companies allows it to continually expand its portfolio, ensuring consistent growth.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is another Canadian darling, appealing to growth-focused investors. It has capitalized on the global shift to e-commerce, achieving a quarterly revenue growth of 26.1% year over year, with $8.21 billion in revenue over the trailing 12 months. Shopify’s innovative product lineup, such as its point-of-sale solutions and advanced analytics tools, ensures it stays ahead of competitors. The growth stock’s ability to adapt to changing market needs, coupled with its strong cash reserves of $4.9 billion, positions it for continued dominance in the digital commerce space.

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) adds a unique dimension to this list, offering growth potential within the waste management sector. WCN reported quarterly earnings growth of 34.5% year over year, with $8.69 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. Its forward-thinking approach, including investments in sustainability and efficiency, aligns well with global trends towards environmental responsibility. This strategy not only enhances profitability but also ensures relevance in an evolving market landscape.

Hold long-term

CSU, SHOP, and WCN all share key attributes that make them appealing to long-term investors. These growth stocks operate in sectors with strong, consistent demand for software, e-commerce, and waste management. Plus, they have proven track records of revenue growth and innovation. Analysts value their strategic foresight and operational excellence, which help mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations.

Shopify, in particular, shines with its ability to scale globally, supported by partnerships with major retailers and an expanding customer base. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 74.63 reflects high growth expectations. Driven by the increasing reliance on e-commerce platforms. Shopify’s consistent reinvestment in its platform ensures it remains a top choice for businesses entering the online space.

Similarly, Constellation Software’s meticulous acquisition model has earned it a reputation as a reliable compounder. Its forward P/E ratio of 32.79 suggests a reasonable valuation, given its acquisition-driven growth. By focusing on niche software markets, CSU avoids intense competition and creates unique revenue streams, a strategy highly praised by analysts.

Waste Connections stands out for its steady revenue growth in a less glamorous but essential industry. Its forward P/E ratio of 23.36, combined with a modest dividend yield of 0.69%, offers both growth and income opportunities. Analysts highlight its operational efficiency and ability to integrate acquired companies as key drivers of its success.

Bottom line

Analysts seek Canadian growth stocks that not only perform well historically but also demonstrate resilience, adaptability, and strong future potential. Stocks like CSU, SHOP, and WCN fit the bill perfectly, showcasing diverse paths to sustained growth while operating in industries with robust demand. Whether it’s CSU’s software acquisitions, Shopify’s e-commerce innovation, or Waste Connections’s focus on sustainability, these growth stocks exemplify what it takes to excel in the long run. For investors seeking stable yet dynamic growth, these stocks represent some of the best the TSX has to offer.