Billionaires Could Sell U.S. Stocks and Buy This Canadian Stock to Avoid Tariff Risks

Billionaires Could Sell U.S. Stocks and Buy This Canadian Stock to Avoid Tariff Risks

This one sector of the Canadian economy is set to thrive amidst tariff wars.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
Billionaires are making big moves in the stock market, and they’re not just shifting money around for fun. Many of them are considering selling U.S. stocks and looking north to Canada, particularly at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN). Why? It all comes down to avoiding the risks associated with ongoing trade wars and tariffs. As tensions rise between the U.S. and other economic powerhouses, uncertainty looms over American companies, especially those with global supply chains. But infrastructure stocks like BIP.UN offer a level of stability that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Why Brookfield

Brookfield Infrastructure is a global powerhouse in the world of essential infrastructure. It owns and operates assets across utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure. These are critical services that people and businesses rely on every day, thus making them less susceptible to economic downturns and trade disruptions. Unlike tech stocks or consumer goods companies that can see wild swings in revenue due to tariffs, BIP.UN generates steady cash flow through long-term contracts and regulated businesses. This stability is exactly what investors are searching for in times of uncertainty.

One of the reasons billionaires might turn to BIP.UN is its impressive financial track record. The Canadian stock has consistently grown its revenue and cash flow over the years, proving its resilience even in turbulent economic conditions. In its most recent earnings report, BIP.UN reported strong financial results, including a net income attributable to a partnership of $391 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The Canadian stock’s funds from operations (FFO), a key metric used to assess the profitability of infrastructure businesses, showed steady growth, reflecting its strong asset base and disciplined financial management.

Not only does Brookfield Infrastructure provide stability, but it also offers investors the opportunity to benefit from long-term growth. The Canadian stock is actively expanding its portfolio, particularly in high-growth areas such as data infrastructure. As demand for data storage and transmission skyrockets in the digital age, BIP.UN is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. It has been acquiring and developing data centres and fibre networks, ensuring that its infrastructure remains relevant and profitable in an increasingly connected world.

What investors gain today

A major draw for investors is BIP.UN’s dividend yield. With a forward annual dividend yield of 5%, the Canadian stock provides a reliable income stream. Unlike companies that may struggle to maintain their dividend payouts due to trade war disruptions, BIP.UN’s cash flow is supported by long-term contracts and essential services. Plus, it has a history of dividend growth, meaning investors can expect steady increases in their payouts over time.

The Canadian stock has also shown resilience in its price performance. While it has experienced some fluctuations, as all stocks do, BIP.UN has managed to maintain a relatively stable valuation compared to many U.S. equities that have been hit hard by trade-related volatility. Looking ahead, Brookfield Infrastructure’s future remains bright. The company’s global reach allows it to mitigate risks in any single market, making it less vulnerable to localized economic downturns or regulatory changes.

For billionaire investors looking to dodge the risks associated with U.S. trade policies, BIP.UN is proving to be a strong alternative. The combination of stability, steady cash flow, and growth potential makes it an appealing choice for those who want to safeguard their wealth while still enjoying solid returns. It’s no surprise that high-net-worth individuals are moving their money into infrastructure assets, especially ones as well-managed and globally diversified as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Bottom line

For everyday investors, the takeaway is clear. If the world’s wealthiest individuals are betting on BIP.UN as a safe haven during turbulent times, it might be worth considering for your own portfolio. Whether you’re looking for a reliable income stream, a hedge against market volatility, or exposure to long-term infrastructure growth, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers a compelling investment opportunity in an increasingly uncertain world.

