Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution 

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution 

The U.S. and Canada trade war is signaling a year of economic downturn. Where could you invest TFSA money in such an economy?

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

The 2025 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution of $7,000 is now available. It is a perfect time to plan your 2025 TFSA strategy depending on the sectors and stocks that could outperform the market this year. Instead of investing all your money in just one sector or stock, consider diversifying it into stocks that can give you a holistic return.

Where to invest your TFSA contribution

This year could see a recovery in some dividend stocks as the benefit of interest rate cuts seeps into the income statement and boosts the free cash flow. Also, some growth stocks could see a correction as the U.S.-Canada trade war adds a new layer of complexity.

While a good mix of growth and dividend stocks is common, cyclical stocks are particularly a good investment in TFSA as they can generate significant growth in the short term. The TFSA is the only registered account that allows tax-free withdrawals anytime and allows you to contribute previous-year withdrawals.

For instance, let’s say you invested $2,000 in a cyclical stock that grew to $3,500 in 2024. You withdrew $3,500 and used it for personal consumption. You can contribute last year’s withdrawal of $3,500 and the $7,000 TFSA contribution in 2025. However, be mindful of keeping short-term investments to a minimum, as the core objective of TFSA is to encourage people to save and invest for the long term.

Here are a few stocks you could add to your watchlist and consider investing through TFSA.

Growth stocks for TFSA

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is a resilient growth stock with ample upside potential. The trade war initiated by U.S. president Donald Trump could once again bring a shift in the supply chain. This could trigger demand for Descartes’s global trade intelligence and customs solutions.

Taking some learnings from the 2018 trade war, the stock could see a correction in the short term as the market reacts to tariffs. However, a recovery will follow in the medium term. Descartes’s strong balance sheet and diverse client base in different verticals puts it at an advantageous spot.

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is the spun-off arm of Constellation Software. Topicus.com started off on a weak note as the tech bubble in 2021 pushed it into a loss because of the high valuation of tech companies. However, the earnings picked up in the 2022 tech stock meltdown. A trade war with China could see some correction in tech stocks as overall economic growth slows.

This could allow Topicus.com to buy lucrative vertical-specific software companies at a discount. If the company accelerates its acquisitions, it could witness stronger revenue and earnings growth next year. You could add Topicus.com to your watchlist and accumulate it through the year on every dip. Consider holding the stock for three to five years to witness a recovery rally.

Dividend stocks for TFSA

Telus (TSX:T) is your go-to dividend stock under every economic condition. It may not be severely affected by the trade war or an economic slowdown because of the mission-critical nature of its services to Canadians. While Canada’s move to cut immigration affects Telus’s growth, it could sustain an economic downturn. That is enough for the company to outperform the market this year.

In an uncertain economy, a 7.6% annual dividend yield is a lucrative return. Telus has survived the 2018 trade war and the pandemic without a dividend cut. Although its free cash flows are stressed because of high leverage on the balance sheet, it still has enough room to sustain its current dividends.

Cyclical stocks amid trade war

The trade war has created a cyclical upturn for the safe-haven yellow metal. Canada has one of the biggest gold mine stocks, Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX), which could see a cyclical upturn depending on how the trade war escalates. The falling Canadian dollar could encourage investors to hold gold instead of cash. An early entry into the cycle could give you quick short-term returns. You could consider investing $1,000 in Barrick Gold right now to balance the downside in other stocks. Gold stocks are a good investment in economic uncertainty, but they tend to underperform in a strong economy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

Start line on the highway
Stock Market

Serious Value: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy in the New Year

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some serious value on the TSX? These three stocks could be due for a rebound in…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Escalating U.S.-Canada trade tensions will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as they assess the potential impact of tariffs on…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 31

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting a fresh all-time high in the previous session, the TSX Composite Index remains on track to post its…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 30

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. GDP growth numbers will remain on TSX investors’ radar today, even as the market continues to assess the…

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

The Savviest U.S. Stocks to Buy With $25,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some great U.S. stocks to own in your portfolio? Here are some of the savviest U.S. stocks Canadians…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 29

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will keep a close watch on interest rate moves from the BoC and the Fed today, anticipating signs…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Weakness in the tech sector and declining precious metals prices may keep the TSX volatile today, with markets focused on…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 27

| Jitendra Parashar

Tech and consumer stocks may remain under pressure on the TSX today as investors turn cautious ahead of this week’s…

Read more »