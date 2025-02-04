Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock Set to Skyrocket as Trump’s Trade War Heats Up

This one Canadian stock is set to skyrocket, even amidst US tariffs.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Rocket lift off through the clouds

Source: Getty Images

As geopolitical tensions rise and the world rethinks its energy security strategy, uranium has re-emerged as a critical resource. With Donald Trump ramping up his trade war rhetoric, energy independence is becoming a top priority for many nations, particularly the United States. This shift is poised to benefit Canada’s Cameco (TSX:CCO), one of the world’s largest uranium producers. As global supply chains are disrupted and countries seek reliable sources for nuclear fuel, Cameco stock stands to gain significantly, thus making it one Canadian stock that could skyrocket in the coming years.

Cameco stock

Cameco has long been a dominant force in the uranium market, providing a crucial supply for nuclear energy generation. With a market capitalization exceeding $31 billion, the company cemented its role as a key player in the nuclear sector. Its uranium mines, including Cigar Lake in Canada and a joint venture in Kazakhstan, help meet the growing demand for nuclear power worldwide. As fossil fuel concerns intensify, governments are turning to nuclear energy as a cleaner and more stable alternative, further fuelling Cameco’s growth prospects.

The company’s recent earnings highlight its strong positioning in the market. For the most recent quarter, Cameco reported a 25.3% year-over-year revenue increase, reflecting heightened demand for uranium. However, net income dropped due to operational and supply chain challenges, which should ease over time. The company’s revenue per share currently sits at $6.43. And while its price-to-earnings ratio appears steep at 276.4, this is largely a reflection of strong investor expectations for future growth.

Looking at Cameco stock’s performance, the company has seen substantial gains over the past year, with its stock price reaching a 52-week high of $88.18. Although the price has since pulled back slightly to around $70, many analysts believe this dip presents a buying opportunity. The company’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 50.5 suggests that investors are willing to pay a premium for its future earnings potential, further indicating confidence in its long-term growth.

Future outlook

One of the biggest catalysts for Cameco’s success is the shifting energy policies in the United States. With Trump’s renewed focus on energy security and reducing reliance on foreign adversaries for critical resources, the U.S. should ramp up its nuclear energy investments. This includes securing uranium from trusted allies like Canada rather than relying on imports from geopolitical rivals such as Russia or China. As a result, Cameco’s position as a supplier of the growing demand for uranium in North America is unique.

Cameco’s strategic plans also reinforce its potential for explosive growth. The company is ramping up production at its existing facilities and exploring new opportunities to expand uranium extraction. Plus, Cameco enjoys strong financial health, with a current ratio of 2.9, meaning it has ample liquidity to manage short-term obligations and invest in future growth. Despite carrying some debt, its total debt-to-equity ratio of 23.1% suggests a manageable level of leverage.

It’s also worth noting that the recent suspension of Cameco stock’s Inkai joint venture in Kazakhstan could further disrupt the global uranium supply chain. While this might seem like a setback, it actually strengthens the case for Cameco’s North American operations. With fewer reliable sources of uranium available, countries will likely turn to stable suppliers like Cameco stock to meet their nuclear energy needs. This could drive uranium prices even higher, benefiting the company in the long run.

Bottom line

Cameco stock is well-positioned to soar as geopolitical uncertainty and energy security concerns drive uranium demand higher. Whether it’s Trump’s trade war accelerating the push for domestic energy independence, or the broader clean energy transition fuelling nuclear power investments, Cameco stock is at the centre of this market shift. For investors looking to bet on a stock that could see massive gains in the years ahead, Cameco offers a compelling opportunity.

