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This TSX Dividend Stock Looks Built for the Long Haul

Canadian National Railway is a “buy-and-hold” business that can quietly compound as it moves essential goods across North America.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CNR’s coast-to-coast rail network is hard to replace, giving it durable pricing power and steady demand.
  • It keeps rewarding shareholders with a growing dividend, now backed by a 30-year streak of increases.
  • The main trade-off is valuation and cyclicality, since freight volumes can slow when the economy cools.
10 stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway

Some stocks are made for patience. Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) isn’t the kind of name that needs a dramatic story to work. It moves goods. It links ports, factories, farms, mines, warehouses, and consumers. And it does that across one of the most important rail networks in North America.

That kind of business can look boring in a market obsessed with faster-moving ideas. But boring can be powerful, especially when a company owns infrastructure that competitors can’t easily copy.

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains

Source: Getty Images

CNR

CNR stock operates a rail network that reaches three coasts: the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf Coast. That gives it a rare position in trade, agriculture, energy, automotive, forest products, and consumer goods. If Canada produces it, imports it, exports it, or ships it across the continent, CNR stock probably touches some part of the journey.

That makes CNR stock built for the long haul. Railroads don’t need explosive economic growth to stay useful. They need steady freight volumes, disciplined pricing, strong operations, and smart capital spending. CNR stock has built its reputation around exactly that.

Numbers don’t lie

The latest quarter wasn’t perfect, but it showed the strength of the business. In the first quarter of 2026, CNR stock reported revenue of $4.4 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80. The company also delivered stronger operational performance, with higher train speed and better car velocity, which remains important as railroads become more profitable when they move freight faster and more efficiently.

The dividend story also remains attractive. CNR stock approved a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share for the second quarter of 2026. Earlier this year, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 3%, marking its 30th consecutive year of dividend increases and bringing its dividend yield to 2.3% at writing. That’s a rare streak, and it tells investors a lot about the durability of the business.

The yield won’t blow anyone away, but investors don’t buy CNR stock for an oversized payout. They buy it for a growing dividend backed by a dominant asset base. A lower yield can still work well when a company increases the payout steadily and grows earnings over time.

Looking ahead

CNR stock has room to benefit from long-term shifts in trade and logistics. North American supply chains keep changing. Companies want reliable transportation, access to ports, and ways to move goods more efficiently. Rail can also move freight with better fuel efficiency than trucks over long distances, which could support demand as customers pay more attention to costs and emissions.

The company’s share buybacks add another layer. CNR stock has long used excess cash to repurchase stock when it makes sense. That can help earnings per share grow, especially when the business also produces steady cash flow.

Still, investors shouldn’t ignore the risks. Railroads are tied to the economy. If freight demand slows, volumes can fall. Labour disruptions, weather events, fuel costs, and network congestion can also hurt results, which we’ve seen in the past. CNR stock also needs to spend heavily on track, locomotives, technology, and safety. This isn’t a low-maintenance business. Furthermore, CNR stock often trades at a premium because investors trust its long-term quality, with the stock currently trading at 21 times earnings.

Bottom line

Even with those risks, CNR stock remains one of the strongest dividend-growth stocks on the TSX. It owns hard-to-replicate infrastructure, serves essential industries, and keeps returning cash to shareholders. All while providing a strong dividend. In fact, here’s what $25,000 could bring in to help compound your investment even more.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNR$160.75155$3.66$567.30Quarterly$24,916.25

For investors who want a stock they can hold through market noise, CNR stock looks like a strong choice. It may not be the flashiest name on the TSX, but over years, that’s often the kind of business that does the heavy lifting.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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