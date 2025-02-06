Member Login
From Loblaw to Empire, Canadian Grocery Stocks Act as Recession-Resilient Investments

Here’s why Canadian grocers could add a defensive tilt to your portfolio

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store

There’s plenty to worry about in the Canadian economy right now. Beyond tariff threats, the average Canadian is struggling with the high cost of food and rent, stagnant wages, and rising unemployment—especially among younger workers.

That said, the economy isn’t the stock market. The S&P/TSX 60 held up well in 2024, but no one knows what this year will bring. If the ups and downs of your portfolio last year made you anxious, it might be time to de-risk.

A great way to do that is by allocating more to defensive stocks. In Canada, that means consumer staples—mainly grocery stores. Here’s my five-minute guide to why they deserve a spot in your portfolio.

Why grocery stocks?

In Canada, the big three grocery chains—Loblaw (TSX:L), Metro (TSX:MRU), and Empire (TSX:EMP.A)—have taken heat for price gouging, but from an investor’s perspective, they offer stability in an otherwise uncertain market.

To understand why, you need to know the difference between staples and discretionary spending when it comes to consumer-facing companies.

Consumer staples are essential goods—things people buy no matter what, like groceries, household necessities, and personal care items. Discretionary spending, on the other hand, covers non-essential goods like electronics, travel, and luxury items, which people cut back on when times are tough.

The key difference comes down to price elasticity—a measure of how much demand for a product changes when the price goes up. Groceries are price inelastic because people still need to buy food, even if prices rise. Compare that to a new TV or a vacation—demand for those drops sharply when money gets tight.

This inelastic demand translates to less volatile earnings for grocery chains, which, in turn, makes their stock prices more stable. That’s exactly what you want in a defensive investment.

You can see this effect in action by looking at beta, a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. A beta of one means a stock moves in line with the market, while a lower beta means it’s less volatile. Empire’s beta is 0.48. Loblaw clocks in at 0.16. Metro is the lowest at 0.07.

The takeaway? Historically, these stocks don’t swing nearly as much as the broader market, making them a good hedge against uncertainty.

Buy them all with this ETF

No need to buy shares of each grocery stock individually—you can streamline it with Global X Equal Weight Canadian Groceries & Staples Index ETF (TSX:MART).

MART holds Metro, Loblaw, and Empire, but it also includes two more prominent retailers from the consumer discretionary sector: Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Dollarama (TSX:DOL).

Alimentation Couche-Tard isn’t exactly defensive or recession-resilient. As a convenience store and fuel retailer, its business depends more on consumer mobility and discretionary spending—gasoline demand fluctuates with travel, and in-store purchases are often impulse buys.

Dollarama, however, is a textbook recession winner. When money is tight, shoppers trade down from pricier retailers to dollar stores. Case in point: Dollarama’s beta sits at 0.54, meaning it’s far less volatile than the broader market.

This ETF equally weighs all five stocks and rebalances periodically, ensuring no single company dominates the portfolio. With a reasonable 0.25% management fee, it’s an easy way to get exposure to Canada’s most essential retailers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

