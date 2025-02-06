Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Strong financials, booming demand for its services, and an expanding presence in AI and cloud computing hardware make Celestica the smartest Canadian stock to buy right now and hold for the long run.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

To generate strong long-term returns from the stock market, you don’t need to start with a fortune. Even a small investment of $1,000, when placed in the right growth stock, can grow significantly over time. The key is finding a high-quality, fundamentally strong company with solid growth potential and a strong track record.

One Canadian stock, Celestica (TSX:CLS), has absolutely crushed the TSX, surging 1,226% in just three years, compared to the TSX Composite’s 18.8% gain. That kind of performance wasn’t just by chance. In fact, CLS stock’s rally has been triggered by a combination of strong execution, growing demand in key markets, and some seriously impressive financial numbers. In this article, I’ll explain why Celestica could be the smartest stock to buy with $1,000 right now.

What’s driving Celestica stock higher?

One of the biggest reasons behind Celestica stock’s rally could be the ongoing strength of its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment, which supplies critical hardware to some of the biggest tech players across the globe. This segment alone generated strong revenue of US$1.74 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a 30% YoY (year-over-year) jump. More importantly, the sales of Celestica’s hardware platform solutions skyrocketed 65% from a year ago.

The company’s Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment, which mainly covers industries like aerospace, defence, and healthcare, posted steady performance with US$810 million in revenue in the latest quarter. While its ATS division didn’t see explosive growth like the CCS segment, it remained a big contributor to the company’s overall strength.

Record financial performance

With strength across segments, Celestica is continuing to smash records. The company finished 2024 with US$9.65 billion in revenue, reflecting a 21% increase from the previous year. Even more impressive, its adjusted earnings for the year surged 58% YoY to US$3.88 per share.

On the profitability side, the company’s adjusted operating margin climbed to 6.8% in the latest quarter from 6.0% a year ago. That means Celestica isn’t just expanding its revenue base but also becoming more efficient and profitable along the way.

Big growth ahead in AI and cloud

Celestica’s growth story is far from over. Last month, the company raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to US$10.7 billion from a previous forecast of US$10.4 billion as the demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-optimized hardware continues to surge.

The company is also expanding its role in AI-driven networking as it recently secured its second and third 1.6 terabyte switching program. These projects are expected to ramp up in 2026, which could help Celestica benefit from skyrocketing demand for AI infrastructure.

Why Celestica stock could be the smartest buy right now

Celestica’s solid financials, rising demand for its services, and expanding footprint in AI and cloud computing hardware position it as a winning stock. With triple-digit stock gains over the past year alone and even bigger long-term growth potential, CLS stock could be one of the best Canadian stocks to buy right now with $1,000.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Celestica. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in February

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks will deliver solid gains driven by the deployment of AI and investments in omnichannel commerce and digital…

Read more »

Burning semiconductor CPU
Tech Stocks

Is AMD in Trouble After Wednesday’s Stock Drop?

| Anders Bylund

Shares took a painful hit after the chip designer's fourth-quarter report.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite more than doubling in value over the last six months, I still find BlackBerry stock undervalued based on its…

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

Celestica Stock Trading at All-Time High: What’s Next?

| Puja Tayal

Celestica stock is beating Nvidia, surging 1,358% since October 2022. Today, it is trading at its all-time high. Is there…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $24,800 by 2030

| Puja Tayal

These resilient growth stocks could grow your money.

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Shares Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to Shopify’s consistently growing sales and expanding profit margins, its focus on long-term growth initiatives could help its…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid in the Looming Trade War

| Puja Tayal

The looming U.S.-Canada trade war has changed the business environment. Here are some TSX stocks to buy and avoid in…

Read more »

Wall Street traders looking at graphs and charts cheering because the stock market went up
Tech Stocks

Palantir Investors Just Got Spectacular News from CEO Alex Karp

| Danny Vena

The artificial intelligence (AI) specialist kicked its growth into overdrive.

Read more »