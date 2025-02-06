Member Login
Home » Investing » These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Double as Tariffs Shake the Market

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Double as Tariffs Shake the Market

These two Canadian stocks could certainly help beat the market, and strengthen your portfolio.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression

Source: Getty Images

In today’s unpredictable market, where tariffs and trade tensions can send shockwaves through portfolios, investors often seek refuge in sectors that offer stability and resilience. Infrastructure and waste management are two such sectors, providing essential services that remain in demand regardless of economic fluctuations. Among Canadian stocks, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) and Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) stand out as top picks that could potentially double in value as they navigate and capitalize on market uncertainties.

BAM stock

Brookfield Asset Management is a global leader in alternative asset management, with over $1 trillion in assets under management as of the third quarter of 2024. The Canadian stock’s diversified portfolio spans renewable power, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. This extensive diversification positions BAM to mitigate risks associated with any single sector or market.

In the third quarter of 2024, BAM reported distributable earnings before realizations of $1.3 billion. A 19% increase over the prior-year quarter. This growth was driven by a 14% increase in fee-related earnings, attributed to successful fundraising across various strategies, particularly in credit funds and insurance inflows.

Looking ahead, BAM aims to more than double its distributable earnings to $5 billion by 2028. The Canadian stock plans to achieve this ambitious target by increasing its fee-bearing capital, which is expected to reach $1 trillion over the next five years. Given its track record and strategic initiatives, BAM is well-positioned to deliver substantial returns to its shareholders.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections is a premier solid waste services company providing waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services across North America. The Canadian stock’s decentralized operating model allows it to efficiently manage operations and maintain strong local relationships. Contributing to its robust financial performance.

In the third quarter of 2024, Waste Connections reported revenue of $2.338 billion, marking a 13.3% increase year over year. Net income for the quarter was $308.0 million, up from $229.0 million in the same period the previous year. The Canadian stock also raised its full-year 2024 outlook, now estimating revenue of approximately $8.9 billion, up $150 million from its original projection.

Looking forward to 2025, Waste Connections anticipates mid to high single-digit revenue growth. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to grow in the high single digits. The Canadian stock also projects above-average margin expansion. Driven by ongoing consolidation in the fragmented waste management industry and operational efficiencies.

Why the stocks could double

Both BAM and WCN operate in sectors that provide essential services, making each less susceptible to economic downturns or market volatility. The strong financial performances, strategic growth initiatives, and resilience amid market uncertainties position Canadian stocks as attractive investment opportunities.

Brookfield’s diversified asset base and ambitious growth targets, coupled with its successful fundraising and monetization activities, suggest a trajectory of sustained earnings growth. As the Canadian stock continues to expand its fee-bearing capital and capitalize on macroeconomic trends, its stock value could see significant appreciation.

Similarly, Waste Connections’s consistent revenue growth, strategic acquisitions, and focus on operational efficiency position it well for continued success. The Canadian stock’s ability to integrate acquisitions and realize synergies has been a key driver of its growth. And with a robust pipeline of opportunities, WCN is poised for further expansion.

Bottom line

In a market rattled by tariffs and trade tensions, infrastructure and waste management stocks like Brookfield Asset Management and Waste Connections offer a blend of stability and growth potential. The essential services, strong financials, and strategic initiatives make these stocks compelling choices for investors seeking to navigate uncertainty and capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Jitendra Parashar

The robust long-term growth prospects of these three rallying TSX stocks could help them keep soaring in the years to…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Better Insurance Stock: Manulife vs Sun Life?

| Andrew Button

Manulife (TSX:MFC) is a well-known insurer, but could Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) be a better one?

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

BCE and Telus: How Canadian Telecom Giants Provide Stability in Volatile Markets 

| Puja Tayal

The U.S.-China trade war has increased market volatility. Amid the uncertainty, telecom giants BCE and Telus can offer stable returns.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Stocks for Beginners

Invest for Tomorrow: 3 TSX Stocks to Build Lasting Wealth

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to build lasting wealth should have plenty of options to consider. Here are three great stocks to start.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Jitendra Parashar

These two undervalued dividend stocks could help TFSA holders generate reliable income for years and get strong returns in the…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Better Materials Stock: Nutrien vs Barrick Gold?

| Andrew Button

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is a quality materials stock.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Mega Trend Shaping Canadian Investments for 2025

| Puja Tayal

2025 is different in many aspects. The Canadian investment landscape is being reshaped in a new direction. You can hop…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

1 Excellent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 18%, to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the key reasons why the recent decline in this top dividend-paying TSX stock could be an opportunity for…

Read more »