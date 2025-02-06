Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX on the Rise: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Immediately

TSX on the Rise: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Immediately

Here’s why now could be the perfect time to invest in these surging momentum stocks on the TSX.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

When the market is moving, smart investors take action. The TSX Composite has climbed 23% in the past 12 months, and while some macroeconomic uncertainties remain, the big picture remains bullish. Growth stocks that are already showing strong momentum could continue to outperform, making this an ideal time to position yourself for long-term gains.

Momentum investing mainly relies on identifying the right stocks at the right time — especially those with strong fundamentals, a solid growth track record, and growth potential. In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best TSX momentum stocks to buy right now before their surge continues.

Aritzia stock

And speaking of strong momentum, Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) could be an excellent stock to consider on the Toronto Stock Exchange now. This Vancouver-headquartered fashion designer and retailer offers stylish and high-quality apparel to consumers. With a growing footprint in North America, the company operates both in brick-and-mortar locations and a thriving e-commerce platform.

Interestingly, ATZ stock has surged over 80% in the last year to currently trade at $68.26 per share, giving it a market cap of $7.7 billion. Unlike many established retailers, Aritzia doesn’t currently pay a dividend, as it’s focusing on reinvesting profits to fuel its expansion.

Digging into the latest numbers, Aritzia’s sales jumped by 11.5% YoY (year over year) to $728.7 million in the quarter ended in November 2024, while net profit soared 72% from a year ago to $74.1 million. Segment-wise, the company’s U.S. business was the standout performer for the quarter, with its sales rising 24% YoY, clearly reflecting Aritzia’s expanding reach in a highly profitable market. Even better, its gross profit margin expanded by 430 basis points last quarter to 45.8%, showing that the company is managing costs efficiently while growing its top line.

It is important to note that the Canadian retailer is aggressively expanding in the U.S. market, with plans for 12 new boutiques and the repositioning of three boutiques. At the same time, it’s doubling down on e-commerce, investing heavily in digital marketing to keep online sales climbing. Given these strong fundamentals, I expect ATZ stock to continue climbing higher.

Equinox Gold stock

Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX) could be another amazing momentum stock to consider buying on the TSX today. This Vancouver-based gold mining company operates seven mines across the Americas and has been making big moves to scale up production.

EQX stock has surged nearly 60% in the last year and is currently trading at $9.53 per share, with a market cap of $4.3 billion.

The company just delivered a record-breaking 621,870 ounces of gold production in 2024, with a standout 213,960 ounces in the fourth quarter alone, which stood out as its strongest quarter yet. The Greenstone Gold Mine, one of its key assets, produced over 111,700 ounces in its first operational year, and the company ended the year with a healthy cash balance of US$240 million.

With its plans to ramp up Greenstone’s full capacity and push annual production past one million ounces, Equinox Gold’s financial growth is expected to accelerate in the years to come. If gold prices stay stable, this stock could keep its strong momentum going in the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Investor reading the newspaper
Stocks for Beginners

Invest for Tomorrow: 3 TSX Stocks to Build Lasting Wealth

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to build lasting wealth should have plenty of options to consider. Here are three great stocks to start.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Buy This Canadian Stock and Earn During Trump’s Trade War

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all Canadian stocks are doomed to failure, and this one could in fact provide some serious protection.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Set to Skyrocket as Trump’s Trade War Heats Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This one Canadian stock is set to skyrocket, even amidst US tariffs.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

2 Unstoppable TSX Stocks to Buy in 2025 and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite the ongoing trade tensions, you may want to consider buying these two reliable TSX stocks now and hold them…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in These 2 Canadian Stocks to Profit From Trump’s Tariffs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Trump tariffs are underway, but you can profit by investing in these Canadian stocks.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Trump’s Tariffs Are Here: 1 Canadian Stock Set to Surge and 1 to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Heading into a new tariff regime, here's one Canadian stock to buy, and one to avoid!

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

Trade War Jitters? These 2 TSX Stocks Could Be Your Safe Haven

| Jitendra Parashar

These safe TSX stocks could continue to deliver strong returns even amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and…

Read more »

think thought consider
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for 2025

| Robin Brown

Are you new to investing and wondering how to get started? This mini-portfolio of Canadian stocks could outperform the market…

Read more »