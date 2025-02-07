This 7.6% Dividend Stock Is a Must-Buy as Trump’s Tariffs Hit Canada

If there’s one way to add some consistency to your portfolio, it’s an investment in a passive-income powerhouse like this dividend stock.

In the ever-evolving world of investments, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on opportunities that offer stability and reliable returns, especially during times of economic uncertainty. One such opportunity that stands out is SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN). With a generous dividend yield of approximately 7.6%, SmartCentres REIT presents itself as a compelling choice for investors seeking steady income streams.

Stability in volatility

Recent developments have added a layer of complexity to the investment landscape. President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed tariffs of 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on Chinese goods starting next month, citing concerns over illegal immigration and drug trafficking. These tariffs have led to economic tensions and uncertainties, particularly affecting trade-dependent economies like Canada.

In such turbulent times, REITs like SmartCentres offer a beacon of stability. By investing in income-producing real estate, they provide investors with regular dividend payouts. This can be particularly appealing when other sectors face volatility. SmartCentres, in particular, boasts a robust portfolio of 195 strategically located properties across Canada, encompassing 35.3 million square feet of retail space with a high occupancy rate of 98.5%.

Into earnings

Diving into the financials, SmartCentres reported impressive results in its third-quarter earnings for 2024. The dividend stock achieved a net rental income of approximately $211.7 million, reflecting its strong operational performance. This consistent income generation underscores the REIT’s ability to maintain and potentially grow its dividend payouts, even amidst economic headwinds.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres continues to focus on expanding and diversifying its portfolio. The dividend stock has been actively involved in various development projects, aiming to enhance its asset base and drive future growth. This proactive approach not only strengthens its market position but also provides investors with confidence in the REIT’s long-term prospects.

It’s also worth noting that SmartCentres maintains a strong balance sheet, with assets totalling $12.0 billion. This financial strength provides a solid foundation for the trust to navigate economic uncertainties and capitalize on potential opportunities — ones that may arise from market dislocations.

Future outlook

In the context of the current economic environment, characterized by trade tensions and potential slowdowns, the appeal of dividend stocks like SmartCentres becomes even more pronounced. The ability to generate stable income through long-term lease agreements with tenants provides a cushion against market volatility. Moreover, with a significant portion of its properties anchored by major retailers, SmartCentres benefits from a reliable tenant base, further enhancing its income stability.

Investors should also consider the tax advantages associated with REITs. In Canada, REIT distributions are often treated more favourably from a tax perspective compared to other forms of investment income, making these an efficient vehicle for income-focused investors.

While no investment is entirely without risk, the combination of a strong asset base, consistent financial performance, and a strategic approach to growth positions SmartCentres REIT as a compelling option, especially for those looking to bolster their portfolios with stable income-producing assets.

Bottom line

As the economic landscape continues to be shaped by policy decisions and global events, having a reliable income stream becomes increasingly valuable. SmartCentres REIT, with its attractive dividend yield and solid fundamentals, offers investors a promising avenue to achieve this goal. So, for those seeking to navigate the choppy waters of today’s market, SmartCentres REIT stands out as a must-buy, providing both stability and a rewarding dividend yield.