TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 7

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 7

The important labour market reports from the United States and Canada will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Jitendra Parashar
tsx today

Canadian equities went sideways on Thursday as mixed corporate earnings and volatile commodity prices kept investors cautious while they awaited key labour market reports. Despite rising as much as 100 points in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day with a 35-point decline at 25,534.

Even as industrial and financial sectors staged a recovery yesterday, heavy losses in healthcare and technology stocks dragged the TSX benchmark down.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) tanked by nearly 13% to $18.04 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in LSPD stock came after the Montreal-based commerce platform provider announced third-quarter (ended in December) financial results for its fiscal year 2025.

In the December quarter, Lightspeed’s total revenue rose 17% YoY (year over year) with the help of a 23% increase in its transaction-based revenue. Similarly, its adjusted quarterly net profit of US$18.5 million exceeded Street analysts’ expectations of US$14 million. However, investors seemed worried about the negative impact of a strengthening U.S. dollar and restructuring costs on its profitability. On a year-to-date basis, Lightspeed’s stock is now down nearly 18%.

Eldorado Gold dived by 11.5% after the company delayed the first production forecast at its Skouries project to the first quarter of 2026, with commercial production in mid-2026, citing labour shortages in Greece.

With its 11% decline for the day, Bausch Health Companies (TSX:BHC) was also among the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday. This selloff in BHC stock started after the Canadian healthcare giant told investors it would not proceed with the sale of Bausch + Lomb after discussions with a private equity firm failed to yield an offer reflecting its long-term value. This news also led to an over 9% decline in Bausch + Lomb stock.

In contrast, Great-West Lifeco jumped by over 10% after the company reported record earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, supported by higher fees and spread income across all segments.

Thomson Reuters, Power Corporation of Canada, and Finning International were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 3.4%.

Based on daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, BCE, and Paramount Resources stood out as the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil, natural gas, and gold prices were largely positive early Friday morning, pointing to a slightly higher open for commodity-linked stocks on the TSX today.

In addition to Canada’s employment change and unemployment rate figures, Canadian investors will closely monitor the important U.S. labour market report this morning, which could give further direction to stocks. Also, any new update related to the ongoing U.S.-Canada trade negotiations could influence market sentiment.

Market movers on the TSX today

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bce and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

