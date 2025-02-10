1 TSX Powerhouse Ready for Takeoff

Member Login
Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a top tech play that could still surge amid looming tariffs.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

Undoubtedly, Trump tariffs could really hurt the Canadian economy and TSX Index, ultimately propelling Canada into a fairly nasty economic recession, the likes of which we may not have witnessed in decades. While 25% (or more) tariffs on a wide range of goods are quite scary to think about, I think Canadian investors thinking about exiting stocks are going about managing such risks the wrong way. Indeed, the future is unknowable, and we should be prepared for many potential outcomes.

The bull and bear case as tariffs loom

On the bull side, we could see a peaceful resolution that involves zero tariffs and no trade war. However, on the bear side, we could have a tit-for-tat trade war that sees escalating tariffs followed by equally horrid counter-tariffs. Indeed, such a move could deliver an upper-cut blow to both sides. And while there is a non-zero chance of this happening, I think that odds favour an outcome that’s somewhere in the middle. Perhaps lower tariffs (around 10% or so) on a specific range of goods for a rather limited period (think a few months until final details of a deal can be worked out, perhaps after a Canadian election) is also a possibility.

Either way, Canadian investors should be ready to keep on rolling with the punches, whether or not a tariff-driven recession is headed our way. Indeed, some numerous industries and sectors will be less affected by tariffs. And if worse comes to worst and Canada is sent into a recession, investors had better be ready to invest through such a recession with defensive dividends stocks en route to an inevitable and eventual recovery.

Arguably, Canada’s been in a slump for some time, with some pundits pointing to a per-capita recession. Either way, tariffs will only act as salt in the wounds of an economy that could be in better shape. Either way, the TSX Index seems comfortable with the month-long pause in tariffs. Indeed, tariffs may never happen, even as some scramble to make big moves in their portfolio to be ready for the impact.

The TSX powerhouses seem well-equipped to ride out a storm. And if tariffs are off the table, perhaps the names could be ready for an upward surge. Tariffs or not, these names seem like great bets for the long term, regardless of the fate of U.S.-Canada relations in these coming weeks and months.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) seems well-insulated from a tariff-fuelled period of volatility. The software company undoubtedly knows where to find value in the Canadian small—and mid-cap tech scene.

And as the artificial intelligence (AI) tailwind spreads beyond the mega-cap tech titans, thanks to DeepSeek and other lower-cost innovations, I’d look for the smaller players in the AI scene to benefit greatly. Constellation will be hunting for such deals in the smaller-cap waters as it hopes to uncover overlooked, relatively unknown innovators that could level up their disruptive capacities with extra capital and a hand from a seasoned veteran in the industry.

Indeed, if you’re looking for growth and relative stability from tariffs, the software scene is worth looking into. As shares near $5,000, I’d not sleep on the growth gem if you’ve got the extra capital to put to work in a Tax-Free Savings Account or Registered Retirement Savings Plan. As a venture capital-esque play, investors seeking next-level growth shouldn’t be afraid to pay a bit of a premium on a name with ample growth drivers left in the tank.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

