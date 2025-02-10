2 Safer Canadian Stocks for Cautious Investors

For cautious investors looking for steady income and long-term growth, both Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Natural Resources are good considerations.

Investing in the stock market can be nerve-wracking, especially for cautious investors who prefer stability over risk. With market volatility often driven by short-term news and emotional investor reactions, it’s understandable to seek out safer options that provide both income and growth potential. If you’re looking for a reliable way to invest without exposing yourself to excessive risk, dividend-paying stocks could be the answer. These stocks offer steady income through dividends, providing a cushion against price fluctuations while also offering long-term growth potential.

Let’s explore two Canadian stocks that can deliver consistent dividends while offering a safer investment strategy for the cautious investor.

Toronto-Dominion Bank: A solid dividend play

For investors seeking a low-risk stock that can generate income over time, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a good candidate. As one of Canada’s largest banks, TD has weathered economic downturns with strong fundamentals, making it a reliable choice for cautious investors.

Currently trading at $85.46 per share at writing, TD offers a dividend yield of 4.9%, about 32% higher than the current one-year Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) rate of about 3.7%. This makes TD an attractive income-generating option for conservative investors. What’s even more appealing is the sustainability of its dividend payments. The bank’s payout ratio is estimated at 54% of adjusted earnings this year, indicating a healthy and sustainable dividend.

TD has a stellar record of increasing dividends, with a 14-year streak of dividend hikes. Over the past 10 years, the bank’s dividend growth rate has averaged an impressive 8.3%. Despite facing challenges in recent years, TD still increased its dividend by 2.9% in December — a clear sign of the bank’s commitment to rewarding shareholders. With the potential for a steady 10% annual return over the next couple of years, the blue-chip stock remains an excellent option for cautious investors seeking both safety and growth.

Canadian Natural Resources: A high-yield energy stock

Another excellent option for cautious investors is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), one of Canada’s leading oil and gas producers. While energy stocks can be volatile, Canadian Natural Resources has consistently delivered strong returns and has a track record of stability that makes it a safe bet for income-seeking investors.

At $43.90 per share at writing, CNQ offers a dividend yield of 5.1%, making it an attractive choice for those looking to generate substantial income. The company has a remarkable history of dividend growth, with 24 consecutive years of increases and a 10-year dividend growth rate of 16.9%. In fact, Canadian Natural Resources most recently raised its dividend by 7.2% in October, demonstrating its commitment to providing consistent income to shareholders.

What sets CNQ apart is its well-diversified portfolio of assets. The company’s product mix includes 27% natural gas, 26% heavy oil, 11% light oil and natural gas liquids, and 36% synthetic crude oil. This diversification helps mitigate risk, making it a more stable investment despite fluctuations in energy prices. Canadian Natural Resources also maintains a solid balance sheet and an investment-grade credit rating of BBB-, giving investors confidence in the company’s financial health.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Why invest in these Canadian stocks?

For cautious investors looking for steady income and long-term growth, both Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Natural Resources are good considerations. Investing $5,000 in each stock today would provide an estimated $500 in dividend income for the year. This combination of reliable dividend payouts and growth potential makes them ideal choices for investors who want to generate passive income while minimizing risk in their long-term investments.