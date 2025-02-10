Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top Telecommunications Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

3 Top Telecommunications Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

The telecom sector in Canada is still in distress, and investors are naturally wary. But it’s also a promising opportunity to lock in solid yields.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software

Source: Gerry Images

The telecom sector’s woes in Canada seem far from over. Experts, including those in major Canadian banks, have further cut rates for telecom stocks, which might indicate that a sector-wide comeback is unlikely. However, if the sector starts a recovery phase, there are three stocks that should be on the radar of Canadian investors.

A telecom stock offering a solid mix of dividends and growth

Up until the sector-wide slump pushed it down 40% from its five-year peak, Telus (TSX:T) offered a solid blend of dividends and growth. Its overall returns for the last 10 years are still the best among the Big Three companies that dominate the telecom sector in Canada. One reason to buy Telus is that, like all other telecom giants in Canada, its yield has risen to a desirable level: 7.8%.

If you lock in this yield and the stock starts growing back again, you will get the best of both dividends and its recovery potential. Telus is a slightly better long-term pick for its diversified business model. The telecom company has been expanding out to new markets, including telehealth, home security (and smart homes), and even artificial intelligence-related services through its tech subsidiary. Its long-term growth prospects do look more promising than others.

The most heavily discounted telecom stock in Canada

BCE (TSX:BCE) is easily the most devastated telecom stock right now. It has fallen over 56% from its five-year peak and is currently incredibly overvalued, with a price-to-earnings ratio in three digits. While it’s still a blue-chip stock and the underlying company has a massive operational footprint and millions of consumers across the country, it’s not as safe as blue-chips tend to be.

In addition to all the other risks it’s facing right now, BCE is also experiencing a loss of confidence inside the company, and insiders have sold over 56,000 company shares in the last three months. The only upside is the massive yield of 12.6%. Assuming the stock starts a recovery journey soon (before it has to slash its dividends), the yield alone can be reason enough to buy this stock.

The best 5G stock in Canada

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is arguably Canada’s best 5G stock. Theoretically, this should give the stock a significant edge when it comes to emerging domains like the Internet of Things (IoT) since its 5G reach should allow the company to be the top pick for IoT companies for their connections.

However, the IoT boom isn’t happening fast enough to counteract the regulatory stress all Canadian telecom stocks are facing right now. But it’s still doing better than its peers. It experienced a significant surge in new mobile and internet connections (better than both Telus and BCE), and both service revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization grew year over year.

Foolish takeaway

The three telecom stocks are worth looking into for their inflated yields. Even Telus and Rogers should be considered for their growth and recovery potential. It’s a time game right now. If the recovery happens swiftly enough, all three would be promising picks. If not, you may have to be more careful of your choices in the sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,135 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Beyond regular income, dividend stocks can provide some strong returns as well!

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 14% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want perfection, this railway stock is one of the best buys to grab for a steal of a…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Utilities Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three utility stocks are excellent additions to your portfolio, given their stable cash flows and consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks for Cautious Investors

| Kay Ng

For cautious investors looking for steady income and long-term growth, both Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Natural Resources are good considerations.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's how Emera (TSX:EMA) stock – a Canadian utility gem with a 5.2% yield – could generate outsized total returns…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Got $30,000? Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks Before Tariffs Change the Game

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about the stock market? Worry no more with these protection-proof dividend stocks.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are growing dividends at a solid pace and offer compelling yield, making them top income bets.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want some strong passive income from your TFSA? Consider these two stocks.

Read more »