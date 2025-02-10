Member Login
Home » Investing » Prediction: Here Are 2025’s Most Promising Canadian Stocks

Multiple Canadian stocks can offer exceptional results and qualify as promising holdings in the right circumstances.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day

Source: Getty Images

It’s difficult to predict the best-performing stocks in a sector, let alone an entire market, especially when there are so many unknown variables in the equation. But we can make some informed predictions.

An energy stock

The chances of the energy sector going or remaining powerfully bullish in 2025 are relatively low. TSX Energy Index has hovered around a baseline level in the last 10 or so months while the overall direction has been subtly downward. Right now, when geopolitical factors are stressing Canadian energy companies and oil prices in general (even though they are currently rising), choosing an energy stock as one of the most promising for the year may seem counterproductive, but Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) may do just that.

The first reason we can assume that is the stock’s brutal correction phase that it’s still struggling against. Parex Resources is trading at a massive 52% discount from its last peak. One reason for that was the company slashing its production outlook. The company has recently announced its outlook for 2025, and it looks both conservative and healthy.

There is a modest production output and a sizable amount allocated to exploration and development activities in Colombia, where the company operates.

Its price-to-earnings ratio has been consistently low, and at $13.7 per share, the stock is trading below most price estimates. Another promising aspect of the stock is insider confidence, as they have bought extensively in the last six months.

If you buy now and the stars align to make 2025 the year when Parex makes a full recovery, you will be locking in its mouth-watering 11.2% yield and may double your capital within the year.

A zero-emission bus manufacturing company

Even if you are into ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and supply-chain related companies (battery metals) might not seem like a very promising avenue. This is especially true for stocks like NFI Group (TSX:NFI), which is currently trading at a 68% discount from its five-year peak.

However, there is a significant chance that the company may start to turn things around. One reason is that one of NFI’s subsidiaries received a massive order (500 buses) from the United States. Another reason is that one of its competitors filed for bankruptcy, which may not bode well for the market in general, but it does free up more “business” for NFI Group.

Another promising thing about NFI is that it works with two competing technologies, EVs and hydrogen fuel-cell-based buses. If either sector hits a breakthrough (better battery or charging technology or cheaper hydrogen production and storage), the company might benefit.

Assuming the company receives more orders of similar or better magnitude as North American entities focus on local manufacturers following the change of leadership in the U.S., or if EVs experience better traction in 2025, the stock might rise rapidly.

Foolish takeaway

The two Canadian stocks are currently heavily discounted, and at least one of them is financially and operationally distressed. But if the right market circumstances are there, both stocks can explode. For Parex, buying now means taking advantage of more than just the stock’s discount; it means locking in a massive yield as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NFI Group and Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

