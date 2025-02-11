1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 8% to Hold for Decades

Do you want some dividends with those returns? Then buy this stock while it’s down.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSX:BIP.UN) has long been considered one of Canada’s most reliable dividend stocks. Recently, its share price has taken a dip, making some investors nervous. However, for those with a long-term perspective, this drop could be a golden opportunity. The company has a proven track record of stability, growth, and consistent dividend increases, making it an ideal candidate for those looking to hold a stock for decades.

Strength in numbers

Brookfield Infrastructure’s latest earnings report reinforces its reputation as a strong, resilient business. For 2024, the dividend stock reported a net income of $391 million, showcasing its ability to generate steady returns despite market fluctuations. With a business model centred on essential infrastructure assets such as utilities, transport networks, midstream energy, and data infrastructure, BIP benefits from highly predictable cash flows. These types of assets are not just stable but often recession-resistant, making the dividend stock well-positioned for long-term growth.

Over the years, Brookfield Infrastructure has demonstrated impressive expansion. Its diversified portfolio spans multiple continents. Allowing it to tap into growth opportunities across various sectors and geographies. This diversification is one of its greatest strengths, reducing the impact of sector-specific downturns and making the company more resilient to economic headwinds. With infrastructure investments being crucial for global economic development, BIP continues to find new ways to expand its footprint and drive long-term value for shareholders.

Looking ahead, the company’s future appears bright. Analysts expect significant earnings and revenue growth in the coming years. Supported by continued investment in infrastructure projects and the increasing global demand for essential services. Brookfield has positioned itself as a key player in the transition toward modernized infrastructure, including renewable energy assets and digital networks, which further solidifies its long-term potential. Despite short-term price movements, its underlying fundamentals remain strong, making it a compelling option for patient investors.

Getting in on the action

One of the most attractive features of Brookfield Infrastructure is its commitment to dividend growth. The dividend stock recently declared its 16th consecutive annual distribution increase. Reinforcing its dedication to returning capital to shareholders. For long-term investors, this means a reliable and growing income stream. This is particularly valuable in an uncertain market. With a current forward annual dividend yield of 4.97%, BIP offers a strong mix of income and potential capital appreciation.

The recent pullback in Brookfield’s share price shouldn’t be viewed as a red flag but rather as a potential buying opportunity. Market fluctuations are common, but infrastructure companies like BIP tend to recover well over time. The dividend stock’s assets remain in high demand, and its ability to generate stable, long-term cash flows ensures it can weather economic storms better than many other businesses.

Infrastructure investments provide several advantages that make them particularly appealing for long-term portfolios. These act as a natural hedge against inflation, as many infrastructure assets generate revenue through inflation-linked contracts. Additionally, these investments offer predictable returns due to the essential nature of their services, whether it’s electricity transmission, water distribution, toll roads, or data centres. This stability makes Brookfield Infrastructure a valuable cornerstone for any dividend-focused investor looking to build wealth over time.

A long-term investment

Another key advantage of BIP is its global presence. Unlike companies that are heavily exposed to a single market, Brookfield has operations spanning North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. This global reach helps mitigate risks tied to any one region’s economy or regulatory environment. By spreading its investments across multiple geographies, BIP enhances its growth potential while maintaining a level of stability that is rare among dividend stocks.

For investors with a long-term horizon, Brookfield Infrastructure presents a strong case for inclusion in a diversified portfolio. Its commitment to growing its distributions, its recession-resistant business model, and its strategic global expansion all point to a bright future. While no stock is completely risk-free, BIP’s consistent performance suggests that it is well-equipped to continue delivering value for decades to come.

So, rather than being discouraged by the recent decline in Brookfield’s stock price, investors may want to see this as an opportunity to buy a high-quality dividend stock at a discount. With its strong fundamentals, reliable dividend growth, and essential infrastructure assets, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners remains one of Canada’s most magnificent dividend stocks to hold for the long run.