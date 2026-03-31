Transform Any TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With Even $10,000

Transforming a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a cash-generating machine doesn’t need a huge starting sum. It needs smart placement. A TFSA is one of the best homes for income as every dollar of eligible dividend income, distributions, and capital gains can grow without tax eating into the compounding. That matters even more when you start with $10,000. In a taxable account, income gets chipped away. In a TFSA, it stays working for you. That makes steady payers look a lot more powerful over time, especially when you reinvest now and use the cash later.

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MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) looks like the kind of core TFSA holding that can help an income plan actually last. It’s one of Canada’s biggest insurers and wealth managers, with operations spread across Canada, the United States, and Asia. That mix gives Manulife more than one engine for growth. Over the last year, it kept pushing deeper into higher-growth markets, including a new life insurance joint venture in India, a high-net-worth office in Dubai, and deals that expand its asset-management reach.

The numbers back up the story. Manulife reported record 2025 core earnings of $7.5 billion, up 3%, with core earnings per share (EPS) of $4.21, up 8%. Fourth-quarter core earnings came in at $2 billion, while Asia core earnings jumped 18% for the full year and Global Wealth and Asset Management core earnings rose 14%. It also increased its quarterly dividend by 10.2% and launched a new buyback plan. For income investors, that is a tidy mix of profit growth, dividend growth, and shareholder returns.

The valuation still looks reasonable for a business of this quality. Manulife recently traded around 14.8 times trailing earnings, and about 1.9 times book value. That is not dirt cheap, but it still feels fair for a company generating strong cash, expanding in Asia, and rewarding shareholders. For a TFSA investor who wants reliable and growing cash flow, Manulife fits the brief very well.

NWH

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a very different pick. This is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns hospitals, medical office buildings, and other health infrastructure across several countries. That makes it interesting for income because healthcare real estate tends to be sticky. Doctors, clinics, and hospital operators do not usually move on a whim. The REIT also pays monthly, which gives it extra appeal for anyone trying to build regular TFSA cash flow from a modest amount of capital.

The last year has been all about repair work, and that is exactly why some investors are paying attention again. NorthWest spent much of 2025 selling assets, refinancing debt, and improving its balance sheet. By the end of 2025, debt-to-gross book value had fallen to 46.4% from 50% a year earlier, while its weighted average interest rate dropped to 4.71% from 5.49%. It also completed the internalization of Vital Trust management and announced a name change to Vital Infrastructure Property Trust.

Its earnings show why this one belongs in the higher-risk, higher-yield bucket. In Q4 2025, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at $0.12 per unit, up from $0.10 a year earlier, and the AFFO payout ratio improved to 75%. For the full year, AFFO was $0.42 per unit against distributions of $0.36, for an 86% payout ratio. With the units recently around $5.82 and the annual distribution at $0.36, the yield sits around 6%, and the units trade at roughly 14 times AFFO. This one fits a TFSA because the monthly income is attractive and the recovery story could add upside, but only if management keeps executing.

Bottom line

Put the two together, and the TFSA case gets pretty clear. Manulife brings stability, dividend growth, and scale. NorthWest brings higher monthly income and a possible turnaround kicker. With $10,000, that blend can start producing meaningful tax-free cash now while still leaving room for growth later. In fact, here’s what that might look like with dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT MFC $45.75 109 $1.81 $197.29 Quarterly $4,986.75 NWH.UN $5.74 871 $0.36 $313.56 Monthly $4,999.54

Together, that’s how a TFSA starts acting less like an account and more like a machine.