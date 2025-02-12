Member Login
Better Telecom Stock: BCE vs Rogers Communications?

Better Telecom Stock: BCE vs Rogers Communications?

Canadian telecom duel: Would you rather deal with BCE stock's risky 12.4% dividend or Rogers stock's 5G growth? Pick your fighter.

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Canada’s telecom heavyweights, BCE (TSX:BCE) stock and Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) stock, are locked in a high-stakes battle for investor dollars this year. With both stocks bruised by a challenging five-year stretch—each delivering nearly identical negative 29% total returns—the question isn’t just about past pain but future potential gains. As 2025 unfolds, their strategies and financial health paint diverging pictures. Let’s dig in.

Dividend drama vs growth gambits

BCE’s eye-popping 12.4% dividend yield today is a siren call for passive-income seekers. But there’s a catch: the payout has consistently outstripped free cash flow (FCF), raising red flags. Management admits the payout ratio is “elevated” and tied to regulatory and economic conditions, leaving room for potential cuts if headwinds worsen.

Rogers Communications stock, meanwhile, offers a more modest 5.2% yield but better FCF discipline. Its annual dividends have stayed comfortably below free cash flow per share, signalling a safer payout. Rogers is also leaning into growth, adding 623,000 wireless and internet subscribers in 2024—the most subscriber additions in Canada—and pushing ahead with its Shaw integration. A $7 billion structured equity deal for wireless infrastructure and the pending $4.7 billion deal to acquire BCE’s stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to build a majority stake (75%) highlight Rogers’s appetite for scale and content synergies.

Regulation roulette vs network dominance

BCE’s aggressive fibre network build-out ambitions hit a wall in 2024. A CRTC ruling forces BCE to open its expansive fibre networks to wholesale buyers, slashing projected margins. The company responded by cutting its fibre build targets and redirecting capital to Ziply Fiber in the U.S.—a $4 billion bet on American broadband growth. While this diversifies BCE’s footprint, it underscores the fragility of its Canadian growth engine.

Rogers, in contrast, is doubling down on network supremacy. It claims to have Canada’s “most reliable” 5G and internet networks, with DOCSIS 4.0 trials delivering blazing 4.0Gbps (gigabits per second) speeds. Post-Shaw, Rogers dominates western Canada, capturing 30% of 2024’s internet subscriber growth. Its wireless margins hit an industry-leading 66% in the fourth quarter (Q4), while stable average revenue per user (ARPU) (at $58) and improving churn (1.53%) suggest pricing power even in a saturated and price-competitive market.

BCE stock vs Rogers stock: Debt dilemmas

BCE’s net debt sits at 3.8 times EBITDA (earnings before interest and taxes, depreciation, and amortization), with plans to sell $7 billion in non-core assets (including MLSE and Northwestel) to reduce leverage. However, its U.S. fibre expansion and dividend commitments keep the balance sheet tight for 2025 and beyond.

Rogers faces steeper challenges, with debt at 4.5 times EBITDA. The $7 billion infrastructure equity deal and MLSE funding remain critical to hitting its 2026 leverage target of 3.5. While Rogers’s free cash flow jumped 26% in 2024, execution risks loom.

The verdict: Safety first with Rogers stock or swing for the fences with BCE stock?

BCE stock suits passive-income hunters willing to gamble on dividend sustainability. Its fibre backbone and U.S. expansion offer long-term potential, but regulatory risks and payout concerns demand caution.

Rogers is a growth play. Shaw’s integration, wireless leadership, and sports/media synergies position it to outpace peers—if it navigates debt and delivers on $1.1 billion in cost savings.

In the end, BCE stock is a defensive dividend stock to hold in turbulent times, while Rogers stock rewards patience with upside. You could choose your fighter—or diversify and hedge with both telecom stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

