Better Telecom Stock: BCE vs Rogers Communications?

Canadian telecom duel: Would you rather deal with BCE stock’s risky 12.4% dividend or Rogers stock’s 5G growth? Pick your fighter.

Canada’s telecom heavyweights, BCE (TSX:BCE) stock and Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) stock, are locked in a high-stakes battle for investor dollars this year. With both stocks bruised by a challenging five-year stretch—each delivering nearly identical negative 29% total returns—the question isn’t just about past pain but future potential gains. As 2025 unfolds, their strategies and financial health paint diverging pictures. Let’s dig in.

BCE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Dividend drama vs growth gambits

BCE’s eye-popping 12.4% dividend yield today is a siren call for passive-income seekers. But there’s a catch: the payout has consistently outstripped free cash flow (FCF), raising red flags. Management admits the payout ratio is “elevated” and tied to regulatory and economic conditions, leaving room for potential cuts if headwinds worsen.

Rogers Communications stock, meanwhile, offers a more modest 5.2% yield but better FCF discipline. Its annual dividends have stayed comfortably below free cash flow per share, signalling a safer payout. Rogers is also leaning into growth, adding 623,000 wireless and internet subscribers in 2024—the most subscriber additions in Canada—and pushing ahead with its Shaw integration. A $7 billion structured equity deal for wireless infrastructure and the pending $4.7 billion deal to acquire BCE’s stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to build a majority stake (75%) highlight Rogers’s appetite for scale and content synergies.

Regulation roulette vs network dominance

BCE’s aggressive fibre network build-out ambitions hit a wall in 2024. A CRTC ruling forces BCE to open its expansive fibre networks to wholesale buyers, slashing projected margins. The company responded by cutting its fibre build targets and redirecting capital to Ziply Fiber in the U.S.—a $4 billion bet on American broadband growth. While this diversifies BCE’s footprint, it underscores the fragility of its Canadian growth engine.

Rogers, in contrast, is doubling down on network supremacy. It claims to have Canada’s “most reliable” 5G and internet networks, with DOCSIS 4.0 trials delivering blazing 4.0Gbps (gigabits per second) speeds. Post-Shaw, Rogers dominates western Canada, capturing 30% of 2024’s internet subscriber growth. Its wireless margins hit an industry-leading 66% in the fourth quarter (Q4), while stable average revenue per user (ARPU) (at $58) and improving churn (1.53%) suggest pricing power even in a saturated and price-competitive market.

BCE stock vs Rogers stock: Debt dilemmas

BCE’s net debt sits at 3.8 times EBITDA (earnings before interest and taxes, depreciation, and amortization), with plans to sell $7 billion in non-core assets (including MLSE and Northwestel) to reduce leverage. However, its U.S. fibre expansion and dividend commitments keep the balance sheet tight for 2025 and beyond.

Rogers faces steeper challenges, with debt at 4.5 times EBITDA. The $7 billion infrastructure equity deal and MLSE funding remain critical to hitting its 2026 leverage target of 3.5. While Rogers’s free cash flow jumped 26% in 2024, execution risks loom.

The verdict: Safety first with Rogers stock or swing for the fences with BCE stock?

BCE stock suits passive-income hunters willing to gamble on dividend sustainability. Its fibre backbone and U.S. expansion offer long-term potential, but regulatory risks and payout concerns demand caution.

Rogers is a growth play. Shaw’s integration, wireless leadership, and sports/media synergies position it to outpace peers—if it navigates debt and delivers on $1.1 billion in cost savings.

In the end, BCE stock is a defensive dividend stock to hold in turbulent times, while Rogers stock rewards patience with upside. You could choose your fighter—or diversify and hedge with both telecom stocks.