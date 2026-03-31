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BCE’s Dividend Is Under the Microscope – Here’s What I See

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock may have reduced its dividend, but it’s in better shape today and could be on the path back to growth.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • BCE’s dividend story has improved since the cut, and the stock may be stabilizing, with a roughly 5% yield and a very low valuation around 5.2x trailing earnings.
  • The bull case is higher free cash flow from slower capex, cost cuts, and debt paydown, which could make the dividend safer and restart dividend growth if the turnaround holds.

Shares of BCE (TSX:BCE) may never be viewed the same by the many passive income investors who were surprised by the dividend cut a while back. And while the current yield is still relatively attractive, it’s definitely nothing to write home about, especially compared to some of the higher-yielders on the Canadian stock market today. At the time of this writing, shares yield a hair shy of 5%.

That’s still quite bountiful, even though its top peer in the telecom scene boasts a yield that’s closer to 8%. In any case, the stock seems to be finally looking up and perhaps even starting to put in a bit of a local bottom, with shares gaining just over 6% in the past year or 8% year to date.

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

Safe to get back in the BCE waters?

Undoubtedly, whether BCE stock has bottomed out for good, though, remains the big question. Personally, I think BCE stock remains one of the better dividend picks right here due to the rock-bottom valuation (5.2 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E)) and potential for outsized dividend growth in the coming decade if things do go well with the turnaround plan.

So far, BCE seems to be steadily, albeit maybe a bit slowly, getting back on the right track. The dividend might be in better health today than before the cut, but the payout ratio may still be a tad on the high side for some, especially when you look at the free cash flow picture.

The good news, in my view, is that free cash flow looks well-positioned to inch higher from here, thanks in part to a potential slowdown in capital expenditures. Indeed, BCE and the rest of the telecoms have been spending quite aggressively on their infrastructure (think 5G wireless) in recent years. In any case, less capital spent, more cost savings, and steady growth (let’s say flat-to-single-digits) could spell good things for the future of BCE’s payout.

And while there’s still more spending, I do think that the network is in a good enough state such that firms like BCE won’t need to “floor it” when it comes to upgrades. Arguably, the market is gravitating towards networks that are “good enough.” And with an already-solid network in place, perhaps focusing on value and cost savings is the way to start winning again, especially as rivals look to undercut a bit on price.

BCE can achieve greater financial flexibility. That’s good news for the future of the dividend

Looking ahead, I think debt repayment will be a big priority, especially as the Bank of Canada signals a pause and potential pivot in response to the recent surge in oil prices. Of course, BCE might not be the same dividend star it used to be, but I think it can start all over again. In short, I think the dividend is sound, given where free cash flows could go in the coming 18 months.

As the firm prioritizes cost cuts and efficiency gains instead of spending as heavily on network upgrades (CapEx could focus on maintenance rather than aggressive expansions), I see BCE’s dividend as not just safe but having the potential to grow.

With Ziply having a path to grow south of the border, I’d say BCE may very well offer the best deal in the telecom scene for investors who want the perfect mix of appreciation, yield, and dividend growth. Of course, the dividend might not be flawless, but I do see upside as management’s new path forward looks to pay off in the form of greater financial flexibility and a better balance sheet.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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