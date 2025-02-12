Member Login
Home » Investing » Outlook for Royal Bank of Canada Stock in 2025

Outlook for Royal Bank of Canada Stock in 2025

Royal Bank is up 28% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A person looks at data on a screen

Image source: Getty Images

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) delivered good returns for shareholders last year. Investors who missed the rally are wondering if RY stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and long-term gains.

Royal Bank stock price

Royal Bank trades near $168 per share at the time of writing. The stock is actually off the 12-month high of $180 but is still up 28% in the past year.

Royal Bank is getting a nice boost from its 2024 acquisition of HSBC Canada. The $13.5 billion deal added 780,000 clients and more than 100 branches. The purchase also gave Royal Bank a leg up on expanding its international capabilities in supporting international wealth, commercial, and retail banking customers.

Royal Bank negotiated the deal in 2022. The timing proved savvy as two of its Canadian competitors were busy buying or looking to buy banks in the United States and were not in a position to outbid Royal Bank for HSBC. The decision to purchase HSBC Canada instead of chasing an American bank looked even more attractive when regional banks in the U.S. tanked in early 2023 amid a wave of panic triggered by a handful of failures.

Risks and opportunities

Canada is entering a two-year period where more than two million fixed-rate mortgages are coming due. Most of these loans are at much lower rates than the rates currently available in the market, even after the drop from the highs reached in 2023.

Bond yields have been volatile in recent months as markets try to determine if sticky inflation will force the Bank of Canada to pause rate cuts or, in the case of the United States, potentially raise rates before the end of the year. Fixed-rate mortgages are priced according to movements in government bond yields. If bonds sell off (yields rise) on expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates, there could be some trouble on the way for the banks who have clients who are unable to cover the jump in interest costs on their mortgage renewals.

As long as unemployment remains near its current level, households should be fine. However, the tariffs being floated by Donald Trump and retaliatory tariffs coming from Canada risk driving the Canadian economy into a recession while also potentially pushing up prices. The Bank of Canada has to keep inflation in check by maintaining higher interest rates, so it might not be able to reduce rates as much as needed to stimulate a weak economy. In the worst-case scenario, unemployment would spike and rates would remain high. In that situation, loan defaults could surge.

On the positive side, Royal Bank can leverage its size and financial strength to compete for the best customers of other banks, as homeowners who need to renew their mortgages in the next two years shop for offers.

Time to buy?

Near-term risks need to be considered, but buy-and-hold investors might want to start nibbling on RY stock to take advantage of the recent dip and can look to add to the holding on any further weakness. Royal Bank is very profitable and is positioned well to grow in the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank Stock While It’s Below $90?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Big Bank stock is considerably cheap right now but further downside is still possible.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Bank Stocks for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

With interest rates expected to decline further, along with economic uncertainties and U.S.-Canada trade tensions, Canadian bank stocks could see…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Button

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) has a major US presence. Is it a buy?

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the top reasons that could support CI Financial stock’s strong upward momentum in the coming years.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Bank Stocks

Top Canadian Financial Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian financial stocks to buy now and hold for the long term.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these top Canadian bank stocks today could help you lock in attractive dividend yields while building a portfolio geared…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Bank Stocks

Why Smart Investors Own Canadian Financial Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing in Canadian financial stocks could not only provide stability during uncertain times but also offer reliable income.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian bank stocks could help protect your portfolio from market downturns with their consistent focus on digital…

Read more »