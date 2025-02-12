Member Login
Home » Investing » Time to Buy 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years!

Time to Buy 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years!

This Canadian stock is still a major deal, especially for long-term holders wanting more passive income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

If you’re on the lookout for a Canadian stock that’s more affordable than it’s been in years, TELUS (TSX:T) might just be ringing your bell. As of writing, TELUS is trading at $20.50, reflecting an almost 13% dip from 52-week highs. So let’s get into why it might be a buy for today’s investors.

Into earnings

In the third quarter of 2024, TELUS reported consolidated operating revenues of $5.1 billion, marking a 1.8% increase from the same period the previous year. Net income saw a significant boost, rising by 88%. All while earnings per share jumped by 111%. On an adjusted basis, both net income and earnings per share (EPS) increased by 11% and 12%, respectively. The Canadian stock also reported a 58% rise in consolidated free cash flow.

TELUS’s growth was driven by higher service revenue and income from its technology solutions segment. This includes mobile network, residential internet, TV, and security services. The Canadian stock also saw increased revenues from health services and agriculture and consumer goods services. However, these gains were partially offset by declines in its digital experience segment.

A further drop

Over the past year, TELUS’s stock has experienced a decline of approximately 10.3%, influenced by broader market challenges and sector-specific pressures. These include high interest rates and economic uncertainties. Despite these hurdles, TELUS has demonstrated resilience through superior revenue and dividend growth over the past five years. However, it’s worth noting that earnings growth has lagged. Showing a 47.4% decline in the same period, indicating underlying profitability concerns.

Looking ahead, TELUS is focusing on rejuvenating revenue growth, enhancing service quality, investing in talent, and embedding artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its processes and services. The Canadian stock has invested in additional sales capacity, advanced cross-selling, and service bundles. Plus, the telecom has intensified its value-added services positioning in response to heightened price competition. These efforts are starting to show promising results, with a robust sales funnel for AI-related opportunities driving continued sales momentum.

Showing value

Analysts have set expectations for TELUS’s Q4 2024 earnings, with some forecasting earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. In terms of valuation, TELUS’s trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 33.2, with a forward P/E of 20.5. The Canadian stock’s price-to-book ratio is 2, and it offers a dividend yield of approximately 7.7%, with a forward annual dividend rate of $1.61.

While TELUS faces challenges such as high debt levels and competitive pressures, its strategic investments in growth areas like digital health and AI-driven customer solutions position it well for future growth. The Canadian stock’s focus on enhancing service quality and expanding its digital capabilities could drive long-term value for shareholders.

Foolish takeaway

Altogether, TELUS’s current stock price presents a potential buying opportunity for investors seeking exposure to a stable Canadian telecommunications company – one with growth prospects in emerging sectors. As always, it’s essential to conduct thorough research and consider your individual investment objectives before making any investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks for $1,792 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We could all use some extra passive income, so let's get into it with these three stocks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Jitendra Parashar

While these top Canadian stocks underperformed over the past year, they have the potential to outperform the TSX Composite Index…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? 2 Resilient TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are safe investment options for investors who are worried over impending U.S. tariffs.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

$5,000 to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are a Screaming Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Not all stocks worth buying in any given market are worth holding long term, and planning an "exit" ahead of…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This 5.06% Dividend Stock Pays Reliable Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield healthcare stock is a reliable dividend payer and a great source of monthly income.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Sneha Nahata

Build a solid passive-income portfolio with these Canadian dividend stocks and earn a tax-free income of over $2,952 annually.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Let Safe Dividends Fool You: Why Total Returns Matter More Than Yield Alone

| Adam Othman

It's essential to look into the growth potential of dividend stocks, but it's just as important to see things the…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $12,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Your TFSA isn't just for saving; it's for making money. So, here's how to start pumping it out with just…

Read more »