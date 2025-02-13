Member Login
Home » Investing » Beyond Last Year’s Rally: Canadian Stocks That Still Have Room to Run

Beyond Last Year’s Rally: Canadian Stocks That Still Have Room to Run

While last year’s market rally may not be repeatable in the short term, certain Canadian stocks continue to offer growth potential.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

After a stellar 21% return in the Canadian stock market last year, investors may be wondering if the party is over. While it’s true that the stock market can be volatile, and last year’s outperformance may mean this year could underperform, there are still Canadian stocks with significant potential. Let’s dive into two ideas that have room to grow.

Restaurant Brands International: A fast-food giant with staying power

While inflationary pressures have stretched budgets for many Canadians, dining out remains an essential part of everyday life. Enter Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), the parent company behind familiar fast-food names like Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. As costs rise for groceries and restaurants, these affordable dining options have continued to attract customers.

In 2024, Restaurant Brands International reported solid financial results. With more than 32,000 restaurants globally, the company saw system-wide sales reach approximately US$44 billion. Its revenue surged nearly 20% to US$8.4 billion, while operating income grew by 18% to US$2.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA (a key cash flow metric) rose 9%, and adjusted earnings per share climbed 3.1%.

On top of its solid financials, Restaurant Brands International also rewarded shareholders with a 6.9% dividend hike, raising its quarterly payout to US$0.62 per share — an annualized payout of US$3.34 and a yield of nearly 3.8% based on the recent quotation. Despite a down year for the stock in 2024, QSR remains attractively priced at $93.93 per share, with analysts suggesting potential upside of nearly 19% over the next 12 months. Investors seeking a reliable stock with room for growth should look into QSR as a strong candidate.

Constellation Software: A decade of dominance and room to grow

If you’re looking for a stock that has consistently outperformed, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) should be on your radar. Last year, it delivered an impressive 35% return, adding to its remarkable 29% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past decade. This is a company that knows how to generate wealth for shareholders.

Constellation Software focuses on acquiring and managing vertical market software businesses — companies that provide essential, mission-critical software solutions to niche industries. This targeted approach has helped Constellation grow its revenue and cash flow over time, making it one of Canada’s most successful tech stocks.

While CSU may appear pricey at $4,877 per share, its strong track record justifies the premium. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 35 for expected double-digit growth, the stock is seen as fairly valued by analysts. For long-term investors, the tech stock offers plenty of upside, particularly if you’re able to buy on a market dip. This stock has proven its ability to deliver consistent results, and its growth story appears to be set to continue.

The Foolish investor takeaway

While last year’s market rally may not be repeatable in the short term, certain Canadian stocks — like Restaurant Brands International and Constellation Software — continue to offer growth potential. Whether you’re looking for a reliable dividend stock or a growth powerhouse, these companies are poised to keep delivering results for the savvy investor. Keep an eye on them in 2025 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its 6% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a top TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty yield of 6%. Is the energy giant a…

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Favourite AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Sneha Nahata

Its high growth potential, resilience to the emergence of low-cost LLMs, and low valuation make it a compelling stock in…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The latest U.S. wholesale inflation numbers will be closely watched by TSX investors today as the fourth-quarter earnings season continues…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $420 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can create massive passive income, and it is paid out every single month!

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Legacy Investing: These Market Leaders Are Planting Seeds for Generation-Spanning Returns

| Adam Othman

For investors determined to build generational wealth, the assessment criteria for long-term holdings need to be a bit more comprehensive.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying While They’re Down

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks are ideal for your TFSA, given their consistent dividend payments, high yields, and discounted valuations.

Read more »

social media scrolling on phone networking
Dividend Stocks

Better Telecom Stock: BCE vs Rogers Communications?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian telecom duel: Would you rather deal with BCE stock's risky 12.4% dividend or Rogers stock's 5G growth? Pick your…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer monthly dividends and offer high yields, making them top investments to generate solid passive income.

Read more »