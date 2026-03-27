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3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for a “Pay Me First” Portfolio

A “pay me first” portfolio focuses on dividends that are supported by real cash flow, not headline yields.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Freehold pays a high monthly dividend from royalties, but income still rises and falls with energy prices.
  • Element’s dividend is smaller, yet it’s growing fast thanks to steady fleet-management earnings and discipline.
  • Capital Power blends contracted and merchant power cash flows to support a solid yield and ongoing dividend growth.

A “pay me first” portfolio is basically a mindset shift. You stop obsessing over whether the stock is up today and start caring about whether the business can keep cutting you cheques through good markets, bad markets, and boring markets. Dividends force you to focus on cash flow, balance sheets, and management discipline, which is often where the real quality hides. The trick is not chasing the loudest yield, but building a mix where the payout is supported by real earnings power and a model that can survive a normal downturn.

man withdraws money from ATM

Freehold Royalties: Monthly Royalty Income Without the Drilling Risk

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) is a clean dividend idea — it doesn’t drill wells, it collects royalties. That means it can benefit when Canadian oil and gas activity is healthy without carrying the same capital-spending burden as a producer. Over the last year, the story stayed refreshingly simple: steady monthly dividends and steady exposure to commodity-linked cash flow, with the business leaning on its diversified royalty lands rather than betting the farm on one big project.

The most recent full-year results, reported March 11, showed record production of 16,294 boe/d alongside a reaffirmed $0.09 monthly dividend. Net income came in at $91.78 million for 2025, softer than 2024 due to lower commodity prices — a reminder that royalty income is tied to the commodity cycle.

At a recent price near $17.64, the market cap sits around $2.9 billion with a dividend yield of approximately 6.2%. The “pay me first” case is that the model can stay cash generative without needing constant reinvestment just to stand still.

Element Fleet Management: Getting Paid by the Real Economy Showing Up to Work

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) earns a spot here because it’s the kind of dividend stock that gets paid by the real economy showing up to work. It finances and manages vehicle fleets for businesses and governments, and its fee-and-finance mix can produce steady earnings even when the macro mood swings. Over the last year, EFN’s narrative has leaned into execution, credit discipline, and pushing deeper into services that add stickier revenue per vehicle.

For full-year 2025, Element reported record net revenue of US$1.2 billion and record adjusted diluted EPS, and it raised its quarterly dividend by approximately 15% to CA$0.13 per share. It also provided 2026 guidance targeting mid-single-digit growth of roughly 4% to 7% in adjusted operating income and adjusted EPS. At a recent price near $30, the market cap sits around $12 billion with a yield near 1.7%. For a “pay me first” investor, the yield is modest but the payout ratio is conservative and the growth trajectory is clear.

Capital Power: Contracted Power Cash Flow With a Dividend-Growth Culture

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) rounds out the trio as a dividend payer with a built-in reason to stay relevant. Power demand keeps rising and reliable generation still matters. It operates a diversified power portfolio and has been actively managing its mix over time, which helps it stay flexible as grids change. The “pay me first” appeal has always been the same: contracted and merchant cash flow blended together, plus a clear dividend-growth culture.

For 2025, Capital Power reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.58 billion and AFFO of $1.07 billion, with AFFO per share of $7.08. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.691 per share for Q1 2026, payable April 30, making the annualized dividend $2.76. At a recent price near $65.55 the yield sits around 4.2%. It’s worth noting that insider buying was flagged as recently as March 25 — a modest signal of management confidence worth keeping an eye on.

Bottom line

Put together, this is a “pay me first” portfolio with three different engines. Freehold gives you monthly royalty income tied to commodity activity without the capital spending. Element gives you steady fee-based cash flow from the working economy. Capital Power gives you contracted power generation with a dividend-growth commitment. Here’s what even $7,000 in each can generate:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTPAYOUT FREQUENCY
CPX$65.55106$2.72$288.32Quarterly
FRU$17.64396$1.08$427.68Monthly
EFN$30.11214$0.54$125.28Quarterly

None of these are perfect, but that’s the point. You’re not buying perfection — you’re buying dividend stocks that can keep paying you while the market argues with itself.

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