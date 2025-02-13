Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 2 TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

TFSA: 2 TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

These TSX stocks will enable TFSA investors to generate solid tax-free capital gains and dividend income in the long run.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an excellent investment tool for Canadian investors looking to grow their wealth tax-free. In 2025, the maximum TFSA contribution limit is set at $7,000, presenting a solid opportunity to invest in high-quality stocks with strong fundamentals, solid earnings, and long-term growth potential. Against this background, here are two TSX stocks to consider now.

TSX stock #1

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a solid growth and income stock to buy with your TFSA contribution limit in 2025. This subprime lender consistently delivers strong revenue and earnings growth. Thanks to its solid financials, goeasy stock has significantly outperformed the TSX with its capital gains. Moreover, it returned higher cash to its shareholders through increased dividend payments.

Over the past five years, goeasy’s top line has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%, while its earnings per share (EPS) have expanded at an even higher CAGR of 28.7%. This financial strength has translated into a staggering 188.6% increase in its stock price in the last five years. This reflects a CAGR of about 23.6%, which far exceeds the broader market. Beyond capital gains, goeasy has consistently increased its dividend during the same period.

This momentum in goeasy’s business will likely sustain. The company, with its wide product range and omnichannel offerings, will likely capitalize on the large subprime lending market. Additionally, goeasy will benefit from diversified funding sources, which will enhance its lending capacity and allow it to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

While its top line could sustain double-digit growth, goeasy’s bottom line will likely benefit from higher revenue, its focus on high-quality loans, a solid credit portfolio, and strong underwriting capabilities. Further, operating efficiency will cushion its bottom line and support higher dividend payouts. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share, reflecting a yield of 2.8%.

Overall, goeasy is a solid long-term stock for TFSA investors to generate tax-free capital gains and dividend income.

TSX stock #2

Loblaw (TSX:L) is another top stock to add to your TFSA portfolio for stability, income, and growth. This leading food and pharmacy company operates a defensive business that generates steady growth in all economic conditions. Thanks to its strong financials, shares of this Canadian blue-chip company consistently deliver above-average returns.

Loblaw stock has increased at a CAGR of 22.1% in the last five years, delivering overall capital gains of 172.3%. Moreover, its strong earnings and cash flows enabled it to reward its shareholders with regular dividend payments and share buybacks.

Loblaw’s ongoing expansion of its hard discount stores, extensive product selection, and competitive pricing strategy will remain key drivers of customer traffic and drive retention rates. Additionally, the company is focusing on strengthening its omnichannel capabilities and expanding the presence of its private-label brands. These strategic efforts are expected to elevate the customer shopping experience, support same-store sales growth, and enhance its profitability.

Moreover, Loblaw is optimizing its retail network and expanding its store footprint, which positions it well to deliver sustainable sales and earnings growth in the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Grab on to monthly dividends with this undervalued dividend stock offering years of income.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid financials and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks could be excellent buys.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Stock Market

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for Canadian stock ideas that could skyrocket in 2025 and beyond. These two stocks could really soar…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

4 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The supposed secrets of TFSA millionaires are out in the open; just follow them and be one, too.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may be down slightly but are in stable sectors only due to rise. And with these dividends?…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

OpenText Stock: Down 27%, Buy Now for Pure Long-Term Perfection

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock may have dropped after earnings, but according to its CEO, future growth is just getting started.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

These ETFs Are My 2 Favourites to Buy for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top ETFs may be going through some volatility right now, but both are due for huge returns in…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks to Buy if the Market Goes Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two renewable energy stocks offer major wins for investors, especially those looking for passive income.

Read more »