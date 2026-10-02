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A 7% Yield Won’t Protect You From a Dividend Cut: This Payout Looks Safer

A smaller dividend backed by growing earnings can be more useful in retirement than an unsustainable headline yield.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Sun Life's current dividend represents roughly 48% of latest quarterly underlying earnings per share.
  • Underlying earnings per share rose 13% in the second quarter.
  • Sun Life currently offers a dividend yield around 3.4%.

A 7% dividend yield can make it look like retirement has been reduced to one pleasantly short equation. Buy stock. Collect 7%. Go fishing.

Then the dividend gets cut. High yield isn’t automatically dangerous, but yield alone tells investors almost nothing about whether the company can keep making the payment.

So before putting a dividend stock into a retirement portfolio, I’d check how much of the company’s earnings are already going out the door.

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Source: Getty Images

Coverage first

Suppose a company earns $2 per share and pays a $1 dividend. The payout ratio is 50%. Half the earnings remain available for reinvestment, capital needs, debt reduction, buybacks, or a rough year.

Now imagine it earns $1 but pays $1.10. Something eventually needs to change. That said, different industries use different measures. Real estate investment trusts often rely on adjusted funds from operations. Pipelines frequently discuss distributable cash flow.

For an insurer, underlying earnings can offer a useful view. That’s why Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) gets my attention.

A less exciting yield

Sun Life currently pays $0.96 per share quarterly, or $3.84 annually. At writing, it trades at $112.68, which produces a yield around 3.4%. Of course, nobody is knocking over furniture to get at 3.4%.

The coverage makes it more interesting. Sun Life generated $2.02 of underlying earnings per share (EPS) during the second quarter. Against a $0.96 dividend, that implies a quarterly payout ratio of roughly 48%. Underlying net income increased 11% year over year to $1.1 billion, while underlying EPS rose 13%.

The company also finished the quarter with a 145% LICAT ratio, a key measure of capital strength for Canadian insurers. Those numbers don’t guarantee the dividend. They show a company currently producing considerably more underlying earnings than it’s distributing.

Growth helps too

Sun Life isn’t solely a Canadian insurance company. It operates insurance and wealth businesses across Canada, Asia, the United States, as well as asset management. Assets under management reached almost $1.7 trillion during the second quarter, up 10% year over year. Asia remains an important growth engine, while Canadian benefits and insurance provide a large established base.

The dividend has been growing alongside that business. Sun Life increased its quarterly payment to $0.96 from $0.92 earlier this year. It paid $0.84 per share during the first quarter of 2025. That’s the kind of progression I’d prefer when screening Canadian dividend stocks.

Starting income is only one piece of retirement investing. A payout that rises can help future income keep pace with the things retirees discover have also risen, which currently seems to include nearly everything.

Considerations

Sun Life isn’t risk-free because its payout ratio looks comfortable. Insurance claims can surprise, falling markets can hurt asset-management fees, and interest rates, credit losses, policyholder behaviour, and assumptions about future liabilities can move earnings.

The share price also isn’t cheap simply because the dividend is covered. I’d buy gradually and diversify instead of filling an entire account with one insurer. Holding suitable dividend growers inside a TFSA can make the income even more useful because eligible growth and withdrawals remain tax-free.

Bottom line

A 7% yield doesn’t protect investors from a dividend cut. Cash flow and earnings do the heavy lifting. Sun Life’s roughly 3.4% yield looks less dramatic, but its latest quarterly dividend represented about 48% of underlying EPS while earnings continued growing.

I’d take the smaller starting cheque with room behind it. Retirement income works better when the dividend survives retirement too.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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