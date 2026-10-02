Once the money is inside a TFSA account, a $7,000 investment can become $10,000, $20,000, or considerably more with compounding, without requiring extra TFSA room.

One $7,000 TFSA Contribution Could Grow Into $50,000: Here’s How Long It Takes

A fresh $7,000 contribution doesn’t look much like $50,000. It looks more like one decent vacation, part of a used car, or an alarming number of trips to the local grocery store. Time changes the picture.

Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), eligible investment gains can compound without creating an annual tax bill. Better yet, those gains don’t consume additional contribution room. Once the money is legally inside the account, a $7,000 investment can become $10,000, $20,000, or considerably more without requiring extra TFSA room. The interesting question is how long $50,000 could take.

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Let time do the work

A one-time $7,000 investment needs to grow a little more than sevenfold to reach $50,000. At an average annual return of 6%, it takes roughly 34 years, at 8% about 26 years, and at 10% approximately 21 years.

ASSUMED ANNUAL RETURN APPROXIMATE YEARS TO $50,000 6% 34 years 8% 26 years 10% 21 years

Those aren’t forecasts, of course. However, the exercise shows why starting early can compensate for starting small. The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, although personal contribution room depends on age, residency, past contributions, and withdrawals.

Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as contribution room the following calendar year. Once you’ve checked the room, the next challenge is finding an investment capable of surviving the wait inside a TFSA.

A compounder I’d consider

One company built around reinvestment is Constellation Software (TSX: CSU). Constellation buys specialized software businesses serving industries ranging from healthcare and education to government and construction. These businesses aren’t normally household names, and that’s useful.

Customers may rely on their software for essential daily operations, making switching inconvenient and allowing many subsidiaries to generate recurring cash flow. Constellation then takes that cash and buys more businesses.

Second-quarter revenue increased 17% year over year to US$3.3 billion. Cash flow from operations increased 10% to US$477 million, while free cash flow available to shareholders climbed 57% to US$345 million. The company also committed roughly US$893 million to acquisitions during the quarter. That’s the engine investors are buying. Acquire, improve, generate cash, and reinvest.

The awkward number

There is a catch. Organic revenue growth was just 3% during the quarter. Constellation therefore still depends heavily on finding enough attractive acquisitions to keep its overall growth rate high. That becomes harder as the company gets bigger.

At $2,859 at writing, CSU traded around 44 times trailing earnings. The shares remain well below their 52-week high, but a falling price doesn’t automatically turn a premium business into a cheap one. There’s also execution risk. Larger acquisitions can produce lower returns than the small niche deals that built Constellation into today’s giant. I’d therefore build the position gradually rather than hand the entire TFSA to one software company.

The bigger advantage remains compound growth. A good business held for decades has far more time to overcome an imperfect purchase price than an investor constantly jumping between whatever stock looked exciting last Tuesday.

Bottom line

One $7,000 TFSA contribution doesn’t need another dollar to become $50,000. It needs return and time. At an illustrative 8% annual return, the journey takes roughly 26 years. At 10%, it takes about 21.

Constellation Software won’t produce either number on command. That said, it does offer the type of reinvestment engine I’d want working while the calendar handles the rest.