Member Login
Home » Investing » What to Know About Canadian Utilities Stocks for 2025

What to Know About Canadian Utilities Stocks for 2025

Here’s a look at how I would personally invest in Canadian utility stocks this year to balance growth and stability.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

It did not take long for Donald Trump to begin changing everything since taking office. On February 1, 2025, the U.S. president signed orders to increase tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports by 25%. These tariffs automatically put Canadian infrastructure in the limelight, especially its utility sector.

Canadian utility stocks include companies generating and transmitting natural gas and electricity. This list also includes companies in the renewable energy space, like those involved with wind and hydroelectric power. It also covers those producing energy through nuclear power and conventional sources like natural gas.

The impact of tariffs on the Canadian economy can be significant. 20% of Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) relies on U.S. exports. A 25% tariff increase can make the cost of Canadian exports higher, eventually leading to more preference for U.S.-based goods as alternatives to Canadian imports in the U.S.

Canadian energy imports were subjected to a lower 10% tariff on account of 60% of America’s crude oil imports being from Canada. Utility stocks have stood the test of time as safe and reliable investments for even the most risk-averse investors.

There is debate that the tariffs are a negotiating tactic to urge Canada and Mexico to improve border security. However, the tariff situation plays out, and it might not have too much of an impact on decisions for investors looking at Canadian utilities.

Today, I will look at two Canadian utility stocks that can be good investments to consider.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) owns and operates several regulated utility assets across the U.S., the Caribbean, and Canada. It is a low-risk utility business with long-term contracted assets. These factors mean that Fortis can generate generally stable and predictable cash flows. The stability it enjoys has allowed Fortis to hike its dividend payouts to shareholders for over 50 years, making it a Canadian Dividend King.

The company continues to expand its assets base through a multi-billion-dollar capital investment plan. Fortis can likely increase its rate base at a 6.5% annualized rate until 2029 due to its expansion. As of this writing, Fortis stock trades for $62.76 per share and offers a 3.92% annualized dividend yield that it pays at a quarterly schedule.

While it might not offer much in terms of short-term capital gains, it is as solid as it comes when you want a passive income through growing dividends.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is another major player in the Canadian utility space, but it is quite different from Fortis. The $27.05 billion market capitalization company runs regulated transmission and distribution assets based primarily in Ontario. One of the biggest factors favouring the company is the province itself, which holds almost half of the common equity stake in the company. Backed by the provincial government, it is safe to say the utility company is here to stay.

Hydro One does not have to deal with volatile natural gas prices because of its lack of exposure to commodities. The demand for electricity is only increasing, and Hydro One continues expanding its assets to meet it. Besides that, Hydro One is improving operational efficiencies and cutting costs to bolster its financials. Unlike other utility stocks, it offers substantial growth potential through capital gains.

As of this writing, Hydro One stock trades for $45.12 per share, up by almost 54% in the last five years. It also pays its shareholders their dividends at a 2.79% dividend yield, which adds to the reasons why it can be a good holding in any portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

By providing essential services, Canadian utility companies can deliver stable and predictable financials. Despite broader economic challenges, these can be excellent defensive bets to get some stability in your self-directed portfolio.

Being the giant among Canadian Dividend Aristocrats, Fortis can set the foundations for solid passive income through dividends. Hydro One stock can inject growth through its pure-play electric transmission business model. The combination of these two Canadian utility stocks can be a good way to balance growth and stability in your self-directed portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

This 9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you need some extra cash on hand? This dividend stock looks like a winner.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Grab on to monthly dividends with this undervalued dividend stock offering years of income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

4 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The supposed secrets of TFSA millionaires are out in the open; just follow them and be one, too.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may be down slightly but are in stable sectors only due to rise. And with these dividends?…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks to Buy if the Market Goes Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two renewable energy stocks offer major wins for investors, especially those looking for passive income.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

These ETFs Are My 2 Favourites to Buy for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top ETFs may be going through some volatility right now, but both are due for huge returns in…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip dividend stocks have solid fundamentals and growing earnings bases that support their payouts.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Technology Stocks for 2025

| Adam Othman

The tariff developments, thanks to a new president south of the border, might have a say in how Canadians should…

Read more »