Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

If you can identify the right time when a bearish stock is turning bullish, it’s possible to generate decent returns from modest and short-term bull runs as well.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Bearish slumps and even long-term bear market phases are not uncommon among robust growth stocks. It’s sometimes difficult for such stocks to recover because once investors who generally prefer long-term investments lose confidence, they don’t come back without a solid reason. However, Boyd Group Services (TSX:BYD) might be an exception.

The company

Boyd Group is a giant in the non-franchised collision repair centres market. It has a massive footprint in North America through five businesses under its banner. The Gerber Collision & Glass U.S. division is by far the largest of its companies and has 850 locations in the country. The Canadian footprint is minimal by comparison, with about 128 locations under two brands. About 90% of the company’s revenue is from the U.S.

Another interesting thing about its business model is that the bulk of its dealing is with insurance companies, not consumers. This gives it a bit of an edge when it comes to revenue stability. But it also ties its business volume to insurance providers. That said, the company has experienced a decent rise in its financials through the last four years and will hopefully continue to do so in the future.

The company faces a challenge in the form of autonomous vehicles that are expected to lower the number of road accidents significantly, but that’s at least a decade away. It’s also evolving to work on the more technically advanced vehicles we now see in the market. They are also changing to better service electric vehicles (EVs), which now make up a substantial portion of the overall vehicle sales in the U.S.

The stock

While the company looks well-positioned for continued growth, the stock is going through a correction phase after a long history of consistent and robust growth. The most potent growth phase the stock experienced in the last five years pushed the stock up 145% in less than two years. Right now, it’s discounted and trading below 25% of its five-year peak. Unfortunately, this decline hasn’t done much to adjust the stock’s valuation properly, and the price-to-earnings ratio is currently at a dangerously high level — over 86.

Another negative point to consider is that hedge funds have a significant stake in the company. But it’s partially countered by a sizable institutional holding. There has also been some insider buying in the last few months and virtually no insider selling. Some experts have also raised the target price for the stock.

Foolish takeaway

Boyd Group might be ready to surge in 2025, and while it may not be comparable to its powerful, pre-pandemic growth, a solid bull run spanning over a year can help the stock offer decent returns to its investors. A solid earnings report for the last quarter and the full year (2024) can also be the catalyst that triggers the stock’s growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 in This TSX Stock and Create $5,960 in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 50% from all-time highs, Brookfield Renewable is a top TSX dividend stock that trades at a sizeable discount to…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Never Miss a Payment: 2 Stocks That Send You Cash 12 Times a Year

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top monthly dividend stocks, with up to 8.3% yield, could help you generate reliable passive income for years.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Supercharge Your Stocks With These High-Yield Winners

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks not only provide high yields today but also strong long-term growth potential.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Clock’s Ticking, Canada: The RRSP Deadline Is March 3

| Andrew Button

If you want to contribute money to an RRSP and buy iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) shares with it,…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $5,000 in This Dividend Stock for $242.73 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all energy stocks are in the oil and gas industry, and providing some diversification can bring in cold hard…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

This 9% Dividend Stock Paying Investors Monthly Is a True Love Match

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't let a dollar hold you back from dating! Consider buying this stock in bulk instead.

Read more »

worker holds seedling in soybean field
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Nutrien Stock in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

These fundamental factors give Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock the potential to stage a strong rally in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian dividend stocks are excellent additions to your TFSA due to their consistent dividend payments and high yields.

Read more »