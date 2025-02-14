Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over AQN Stock Right Now

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over AQN Stock Right Now

AQN stock continues to wrestle with high debt levels and an elevated dividend payout ratio in 2025. This TSX dividend stock is a better buy right now.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

While the broader markets are trading near all-time highs, shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) are down 70% from record levels. The Canada-based utility company was forced to slash its dividends twice in the last two years due to higher interest rates, falling cash flow, and rising interest payouts. Algonquin Power also attributed its dividend cut to lower cash flows from its clean energy business.

Earlier this year, AQN completed the sale of its renewable energy business for US$2.5 billion. The proceeds will be used to lower its debt levels and make it a pure-play utility company.

Algonquin Power ended the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 with a long-term debt of $7.2 billion. Moreover, given consensus price target estimates, its adjusted earnings per share is forecast to narrow from $0.53 per share in 2023 to $0.31 per share in 2025. Despite the drawdown in AQN stock, analysts remain cautious as its dividend payout ratio is still high at 73.5%.

Given these factors, income-seeking Canadian investors should consider gaining exposure to fundamentally strong companies such as Bird Construction (TSX:BDT). Let’s see why.

Is the TSX dividend stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of $1.3 billion, Bird Construction was founded in 1920. It specializes in industrial, commercial, and institutional construction projects across Canada. The company also has a strong commercial construction presence, building office towers, retail spaces, hotels, and mixed-use residential developments. It offers specialized services, including electrical infrastructure design, data communications, and lifecycle services. Bird serves diverse sectors, including oil and gas, mining, renewables, and infrastructure development.

Bird Construction pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.84 per share, which translates to a yield of over 3.5%. Further, these payouts have more than doubled in the past three years.

Since February 2015, the TSX stock has returned 95% to shareholders. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 223%.

While the dividend stock has crushed the TSX index, it trades 25% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy an undervalued stock at a discount.

In Q3 of 2024, Bird Construction reported revenue of $898.9 million, an increase of 15% year over year due to the acquisition of Jacob Bros. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) expanded by 42% to $70.1 million, indicating a margin of 7.8%, while adjusted earnings growth stood at 27% year over year.

Bird Construction ended Q3 with a backlog of $7.9 billion, a contracted backlog of $3.8 billion, and a pending backlog of $4.1 billion. Despite some project delays pushing revenue into early 2025, Bird expects full-year 2024 revenues of approximately $3.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding 6%.

Additionally, its gross profit margin improved to 11.4% in Q3 compared to 9.3% in the same quarter last year, driven by higher-margin projects and improved operational efficiency.

Is the TSX stock undervalued?

According to consensus estimates, Bird Construction is on track to increase sales from $2.8 billion in 2023 to $3.93 billion in 2025. Comparatively, adjusted earnings are projected to improve from $1.38 in 2023 to $2.72. So, priced at 8.75 times forward earnings, the TSX stock is quite cheap and trades at a 50% discount to average analyst price targets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian stocks all pay reliable dividends and consistently grow their earnings, making them three of the best to buy…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $22,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $1,279 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income doesn't need to be difficult or costly, and these two stocks offer it up in spades!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some REITs to buy and hold forever? Here’s a look at a trio of options to consider…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Need Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Without Delay

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks offer it all. Stable passive income, with growth opportunities already on the way.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I Loaded Up on in 2024 for Long-Term Wealth

| Adam Othman

A tech giant and a renewable energy giant were strong picks in 2024 and will continue to be strong through…

Read more »

Workers use a microscope to do medical research in a modern laboratory.
Dividend Stocks

Got $4,000? 4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these four healthcare stocks to your portfolio if you have the capital to invest in the stock market…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy for its 7.5% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Telus is up about 10% in recent weeks. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Generate Passive Income in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks pay good dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »