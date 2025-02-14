Member Login
Home » Investing » Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a convenient way to get solid long-term growth at a discount.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Get used to stock market volatility as we inch closer to the end of the 30-day tariff pause. Undoubtedly, it could go either way as Canada and the U.S. look to settle things. Though it’s good to be optimistic, investors should be ready to hang in there as volatility looks to kick things up. Indeed, if you’re a new investor, the wild day-to-day fluctuations may warrant a bit of stabilization.

While taking on a low-beta or low-volatility strategy can only take you so far, I think that new investors who have yet to experience the market’s massive swings should be ready to keep their cool once volatility does strike again. So, if you’re like many investors who’ve put a considerable sum of new money to work in these past two years, you may have no idea what it’s like to ride the stock market rollercoaster on the way down.

Get ready for volatility

Indeed, stocks really do tend to take the stairs up and the elevator down! As such, it’s wise to be prepared with names that can hold their own alongside a bit of extra cash so you can scoop up the marked-down merchandise when Mr. Market is in a spot to hit the panic button over tariff concerns or something else.

Sure, betting big on the defensive dividend stocks can take away from your returns potential on the way up, especially if you’re looking at ultra-defensive plays with betas closer to zero than one (that entails an extremely low-to-no correlation with the TSX Index). Of course, you don’t need to go full-on defensive just because you think the markets are looking toppy or risks make you feel uneasy about being heavily (or fully) invested through 2025.

Instead, it can be prudent to take on a more balanced approach. In this piece, we’ll check out a lower-beta name that could ride higher, regardless of where the TSX Index moves! Call it a “smart beta” stock, if you will, but I think of them as solid long-term holding that investors shouldn’t shy away from whenever the going gets tough!

Couche-Tard: A defensive grower to buy on the dip

One such name I’d be interested in picking up is convenience store operator and consolidator Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). The stock has been dragging its feet in the past year. The drag has continued into 2025, with shares now down 7% (it’s only been one and a half months into the year) for 2025 so far. It’s not a “safe” stock per se, but one that I believe could hold up (or even move up) once the TSX Index is ready to fly south again.

There’s so much uncertainty surrounding what’s to happen with the 7-Eleven deal, especially as other interested parties (including those in Japan) step forward, interested in the convenience store juggernaut. Though only time will tell what’s to happen with the Japanese colossus, I still think investors can seek relative stability in ATD stock, given its recent underperformance. The stock has a 0.89 beta, which entails slightly less market risk.

However, given shares have already corrected rather viciously, I wouldn’t be surprised if ATD gains on market-wide down days. Indeed, it’s become quite lowly correlated lately, making it an interesting defensive growth pick for investors looking for relative stability in a market that could be in for big swings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Stocks for Beginners

Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to deploy $3,000 while preserving your downside? These TSX stock give you a nice mix of…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 in This TSX Stock and Create $5,960 in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 50% from all-time highs, Brookfield Renewable is a top TSX dividend stock that trades at a sizeable discount to…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Never Miss a Payment: 2 Stocks That Send You Cash 12 Times a Year

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top monthly dividend stocks, with up to 8.3% yield, could help you generate reliable passive income for years.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Energy Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,500

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as Propel should help you derive outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

| Adam Othman

If you can identify the right time when a bearish stock is turning bullish, it’s possible to generate decent returns…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Clock’s Ticking, Canada: The RRSP Deadline Is March 3

| Andrew Button

If you want to contribute money to an RRSP and buy iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) shares with it,…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Supercharge Your Stocks With These High-Yield Winners

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks not only provide high yields today but also strong long-term growth potential.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $5,000 in This Dividend Stock for $242.73 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all energy stocks are in the oil and gas industry, and providing some diversification can bring in cold hard…

Read more »